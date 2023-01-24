Joe Schoen: Giants have to close 'talent gap' in NFC East

The Giants were shown just how far they are from being a legit contender on Saturday night, when they were blown out by the rival Eagles to end their resurgent season.

For general manager Joe Schoen, it showed that the team has plenty of work to do to pull itself towards the top of their division, which the Giants struggled against in an otherwise surprisingly successful season.

“I know Philly more intimately, and yeah, I would say there’s a talent gap there that we need to close,” Schoen said. “To me, it’s the NFC East. We were 1-5-1 against the NFC East.

“If you win the division, the rest takes care of itself. That’s always going to be a goal of ours, to close that gap and be NFC East champs. That’s the goal, and that’s what we’re going to work towards.”

New York only beat the Commanders within the division this season, lagging behind the Cowboys and Eagles. Big Blue has plenty of in-house work to do in terms of securing the futures of the likes of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, but they also will need to make improvements from what they already had if they want to be more competitive within the division.

