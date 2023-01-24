ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Coolidge named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

 5 days ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — Jennifer Coolidge, who saw a career resurgence following her Emmy-winning turn as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus," was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Tuesday.

The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organization in the nation and one of the oldest in the world. Since 1951, it has bestowed this award annually on women “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment."

Coolidge, who also played Stifler’s sultry mom in “American Pie” and sage manicurist Paulette in the “Legally Blonde” movies, grew up in the Boston area.

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde," Man and Woman of the Year coordinator Maya Dubin said in a press release. “Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding."

Coolidge will be honored with a parade through Harvard Square on Feb. 4 followed by a roast when she will be presented her Pudding Pot.

Her other film credits include roles in “Best In Show," “A Mighty Wind" and “Shotgun Wedding" while she has appeared multiple television shows including “Seinfeld,” “2 Broke Girls" and “Nip/Tuck."

Previous winners of the Woman of the Year Award include Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Debbie Reynolds.

Bob Odenkirk was named the 2023 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year last week. He will be honored on Feb. 2.

