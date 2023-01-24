ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Lawsuits funded by rapper Jay-Z end as Mississippi improves prison

By The Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8bIc_0kPcIaik00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they said were squalid living conditions at the state’s oldest prison — a facility that came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence by inmates.

Even before the violence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in late 2019 and early 2020, state health inspectors had found repeated problems with broken toilets and moldy showers. Inmates said some cell doors did not lock, and it was common to see rats and roaches.

The lawsuits were dismissed Jan. 13 after the inmates’ attorneys and the state Department of Corrections said improvements have been made during the past three years, including installing air conditioning in most of the prison, renovating some bathrooms and updating the electrical, water and sewer systems .

In April, the U.S. Justice Department issued a report that said Parchman had violated inmates’ constitutional rights. The department said the prison failed to protect inmates from violence, meet their mental health needs or take adequate steps for suicide prevention, and that the prison had relied too much on prolonged solitary confinement.

Alabama-born director, editor receive Oscar nominations for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

The Justice Department spent two years investigating Parchman. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in April that Mississippi Department of Corrections officials cooperated with the investigation and pledged to resolve problems.

U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock in northern Mississippi filed the order this month dismissing the lawsuits that were funded by Jay-Z; rapper Yo Gotti; and Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. In a court filing, attorneys for the plaintiffs and for the defendants in the Mississippi Department of Corrections agreed that nobody involved in the lawsuits admitted liability or responsibility to anyone else in the suits.

“We’re pleased that Parchman has started to address the cruel and inhumane prison conditions after the Department of Justice’s investigation, but we aren’t satisfied with short-term improvements,” Mario Mims, who goes by the stage name Yo Gotti, said in a statement Monday. “The Mississippi Department of Corrections has neglected these torturous living conditions for decades, so we will continue to hold them accountable and ensure they commit to creating long-lasting change that safely protects their incarcerated population.”

One lawsuit was filed in January 2020 and the other was filed a month later. They two were eventually merged. The second suit said Parchman was a violent, rat-infested place where inmates lived in “abhorrent conditions” and their medical needs were routinely ignored.

Burl Cain, a former Louisiana prison warden, became commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in May 2020 and vowed to improve conditions at Parchman. Since then, the department has moved some inmates to other prisons. Parchman had more than 3,200 inmates in December 2019; it has about 2,450 this month.

For years, an Alabama farmer secretly paid other people’s pharmacy bills. No one knew until after he died.

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections appreciates the tremendous responsibility of housing individuals sentenced to our care, custody and control and has always been committed to continuously improving the living conditions of the individuals housed in all of our correctional facilities, including the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman,” Courtney Cockrell, an attorney for the department, said in a statement Monday. “Accordingly, we have and will continue to make diligent efforts to improve the quality of life for all individuals in the custody of the MDOC and provide them with opportunities to successfully return to their communities.”

Violence has been a longstanding problem in Mississippi prisons, where many jobs for guards have gone unfilled. Officials with the state Department of Corrections have said for years that it is difficult to find people to work as guards because of low pay, long hours and dangerous conditions. The state increased pay during the past two years.

The Justice Department said last year that it found “gross understaffing” and “uncontrolled gang activity.” It also found that insufficient security gave inmates “unfettered access to contraband.”

Parchman was founded in 1901 on the site of a former plantation. For decades, inmates worked in a farming operation that critics said was akin to slavery.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Improving conditions inside prisons and bringing attention to how those behind bars are treated were just some of the topics discussed at the Capitol by the Clergy for Prison Reform. “It was reform that really brought me home. And it’s important to me that I bring...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
CBS 42

Louisiana violated constitution holding prisoners beyond release dates

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Louisiana routinely incarcerates people past the end of their prison sentences, costing the state $2.5 million dollars a year. The matter is in violation of the 14th amendment, the DOJ said. In announcing its findings, the DOJ noted that since 2012 more than one quarter of […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary so far. He’s best known for founding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Family of soldier killed in Alabama believes death is a cover-up

BRONX, NY (WPIX) — After two weeks of an investigation into the murder of a Fort Rucker soldier, the family of the victim is finally speaking out on the case. It’s been more than two weeks since a fellow soldier allegedly killed private first class Abdul Latifu junior on the grounds of the Fort Rucker […]
ALABAMA STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast

A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
GONZALES, LA
CBS 42

Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
OPELIKA, AL
WAPT

Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness

JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi makes first medical marijuana sale

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The first legal medical marijuana sale in Mississippi history took place in Brookhaven on Wednesday. Mockingbird Cannabis supplied six different strands of flower buds to The Cannabis Company. ”Some people have been waiting for this since 2020, since the Initiative 65. Unfortunately, that was struck down by Mississippi Supreme Court. Now, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail

An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida woman Cassie Carli indicted on federal kidnapping charges in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after her body was found in a barn in Alabama, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping her. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charges, alleging that he “knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Do not judge other people

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy