South Dakota State

Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
Route Fifty

The Case for More Federal Oversight of State and Local Budgets

Hundreds of billions of dollars for pandemic recovery, infrastructure projects, economic development and climate programs that Congress and President Biden have approved for states, cities and counties during the past two years has drawn a great deal of attention. But even before the Covid-era spending boom, the federal government was...
Route Fifty

The Governors Wading Deeper Into the Housing Crisis

A national housing crunch is spurring governors around the country to venture into debates that typically consume local officials: regulating where new housing can go and figuring out how to entice developers to build more of it. The state executives are looking at a range of strategies, from borrowing billions...
GEORGIA STATE
Route Fifty

House GOP Would Make It Easier for Feds to Give Public Lands Away to States

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
COLORADO STATE
Route Fifty

How State and Local Leaders Can Address America’s Wealth Gap

One clear message for state and local governments from the results of the 2022 midterm elections is that they shouldn’t look to Washington for bold policies to address the nation’s chronic economic problems. Instead, split control of a polarized Congress means outside-the-box approaches to problems rooted in racial inequity, income disparity and the climate crisis will have to come from local communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Route Fifty

States at Center of Battle Over Gas Furnaces and Stoves

Lawmakers and regulators in Democratic states are moving to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in newly constructed buildings, as they grow increasingly worried about the effect of the fossil fuel on human health and the global climate. About 13% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Route Fifty

State Governments’ Railroad Expertise Gap

The top rail official from the Biden administration said Friday that many state transportation departments need to beef up the number and expertise of the staff they have who handle rail projects, especially as the federal government looks to expand passenger service across the country. “It’s really important not just...
ILLINOIS STATE
Route Fifty

What the Mayors Discussed When They Met With Biden

The head of the main group representing the nation’s mayors on Friday urged President Biden to take a broad approach in dealing with the national migrant crisis, calling for more than just immediate funding for cities to handle an influx of immigrants. “There needs to be a solution to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Route Fifty

EPA Unveils $100 Million in Environmental Justice Grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency invited states, cities, community organizations and tribal nations Tuesday to apply for $100 million in federal grants to advance environmental justice initiatives. The funds, provided under last year’s landmark climate package, will be administered across two programs and represent “the largest investment for environmental justice...
Route Fifty

More States Are Doing What They Can to Cap Insulin Costs

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of patients who take insulin and to reflect that there are some generic insulin products. In her early 20s, Karisa Hunt learned the hard lesson of what...
MARYLAND STATE
Route Fifty

A Recipe for Supporting Our Innovation Nation

Even at this moment of economic uncertainty, the United States has the potential to create a new era of leadership in global technology. The question—particularly in the wake of the historic federal investments in innovation and infrastructure—is, how can the public and private sector best partner to usher this era in?
UTAH STATE
Route Fifty

The Places Seeing Growth in the Semiconductor Sector So Far

Microchip manufacturers and companies that provide materials and equipment to them have made plans for 42 projects across 16 states that will involve either building new facilities or expanding existing ones, according to an industry group. The Semiconductor Industry Association says private sector investment tied to the projects will add...
OHIO STATE
Route Fifty

