Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
New York City Government Lifts Residency Requirements for Some Lawyer Positions Amid Shortage
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions.
As His First Order of Business, a New Governor Drops College Degree Requirements for State Jobs
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Pennsylvania. In his first official action as head of state, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Wednesday that will open up thousands of state jobs to non-college graduates for the first time. The executive order eliminates...
The Case for More Federal Oversight of State and Local Budgets
Hundreds of billions of dollars for pandemic recovery, infrastructure projects, economic development and climate programs that Congress and President Biden have approved for states, cities and counties during the past two years has drawn a great deal of attention. But even before the Covid-era spending boom, the federal government was...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
State & Local Roundup: A Historic Week for a New Governor
You're reading Route Fifty's State and Local Roundup. To get the week’s news to use from around the country, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox every Friday. ***. It’s Friday, Jan. 20, and we’d like to welcome you to our new weekly State and...
The Governors Wading Deeper Into the Housing Crisis
A national housing crunch is spurring governors around the country to venture into debates that typically consume local officials: regulating where new housing can go and figuring out how to entice developers to build more of it. The state executives are looking at a range of strategies, from borrowing billions...
House GOP Would Make It Easier for Feds to Give Public Lands Away to States
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
How State and Local Leaders Can Address America’s Wealth Gap
One clear message for state and local governments from the results of the 2022 midterm elections is that they shouldn’t look to Washington for bold policies to address the nation’s chronic economic problems. Instead, split control of a polarized Congress means outside-the-box approaches to problems rooted in racial inequity, income disparity and the climate crisis will have to come from local communities.
States at Center of Battle Over Gas Furnaces and Stoves
Lawmakers and regulators in Democratic states are moving to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in newly constructed buildings, as they grow increasingly worried about the effect of the fossil fuel on human health and the global climate. About 13% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, and...
State Governments’ Railroad Expertise Gap
The top rail official from the Biden administration said Friday that many state transportation departments need to beef up the number and expertise of the staff they have who handle rail projects, especially as the federal government looks to expand passenger service across the country. “It’s really important not just...
What the Mayors Discussed When They Met With Biden
The head of the main group representing the nation’s mayors on Friday urged President Biden to take a broad approach in dealing with the national migrant crisis, calling for more than just immediate funding for cities to handle an influx of immigrants. “There needs to be a solution to...
EPA Unveils $100 Million in Environmental Justice Grants
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency invited states, cities, community organizations and tribal nations Tuesday to apply for $100 million in federal grants to advance environmental justice initiatives. The funds, provided under last year’s landmark climate package, will be administered across two programs and represent “the largest investment for environmental justice...
'Green Banks,' Poised for Billions in Climate Funds, Draw States' Attention
This article is republished from Stateline original article. In recent years, several states have created or helped to fund specialized banks that lend money to homeowners and businesses for energy-saving and climate projects. Now, states have billions more reasons to establish such institutions, known as green banks. Congress last year...
After Years of Legal Action from States, 3M Will Stop Making ‘Forever Chemicals’
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the face of continued legal action from states across the country, 3M, a Fortune 500 manufacturing company, will discontinue the use of “forever chemicals” by 2025. 3M makes Scotchgard and other water-repellent...
More States Are Doing What They Can to Cap Insulin Costs
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of patients who take insulin and to reflect that there are some generic insulin products. In her early 20s, Karisa Hunt learned the hard lesson of what...
A Recipe for Supporting Our Innovation Nation
Even at this moment of economic uncertainty, the United States has the potential to create a new era of leadership in global technology. The question—particularly in the wake of the historic federal investments in innovation and infrastructure—is, how can the public and private sector best partner to usher this era in?
The Places Seeing Growth in the Semiconductor Sector So Far
Microchip manufacturers and companies that provide materials and equipment to them have made plans for 42 projects across 16 states that will involve either building new facilities or expanding existing ones, according to an industry group. The Semiconductor Industry Association says private sector investment tied to the projects will add...
Route Fifty
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT
Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.https://www.route-fifty.com
Comments / 1