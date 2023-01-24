Read full article on original website
Behold The Crappie Shack: A Wisconsin Ice Fishing Shack Made From A Port-O-Potty!
Another winter means another opportunity for anglers to get out on frozen lakes for endless hours of ice fishing. Of course, having the right equipment can make things a lot more comfortable. For example, having a nice ice fishing shelter can make a big difference, especially when things turn extremely...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Hit With Reports of Contestants ‘Stretchered Away’
It seems that the real-life version of Squid Game may not be all that far off from the capitalist dystopia depicted in the fictional show. The set of Squid Game: The Challenge hasn’t been immune to the blistering wave of cold weather hitting the UK, where it's currently filming. During a filming session for a real-life version of the Red Light, Green Light sequence, freezing temperatures ravaged the area. As a result, a small number of contestants on the show reportedly required medical attention.
