Read full article on original website
Related
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Popculture
King Charles Makes Royal's Ban From Buckingham Palace Official Ahead of Coronation
It turns out the rumors are true and King Charles III is dropping the hammer on his fellow royals who have stepped away from their official duties. For one specific member of The Royal Family, this means that their welcome at Buckingham Palace is no longer valid. Top product in...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Shemar Moore Is Officially A Dad After Welcoming New Baby Daughter
Everyone’s favorite S.W.A.T. cast member is officially a dad! Shemar Moore has welcomed a baby girl into the world with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. A rep for the actor shared that mom, dad, and baby are all doing well and feeling great. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are...
Priyanka Chopra Jones Recounts Her Extensive Time In The NICU With Daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas keep their lips sealed with it comes to their private life. The world didn’t even know they were pregnant until their now ten-month-old, Malti, was already born. While the couple continues to keep their daughter’s face out of the spotlight, they are slowly revealing more about their journey to and with parenthood, and Chopra Jonas is now sharing more intimate details from the couple’s difficult experience in the NICU.
Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back To Black' Shares First Official Photo
Amy Winehouse’s story is getting the biopic treatment, and the studio behind the upcoming film shared a first look image. Studiocanal announced it was partnering with Focus Features and Monumental Pictures on the music drama, titled Back to Black, just as photos from the London set made the rounds. English actor and Industry star Marisa Abela, 26, will play Winehouse, with Sam Taylor-Johnson serving as director.
These Once-Popular Baby Names Are Predicted To Go Extinct in 2023
As generations continue to have children, baby name trends have changed. In the ‘90s, Jessica, Michael and Sarah were standards. In the early ‘00s, baby names like Edward and Bella ruled the top of the charts. (Thanks Twilight!). As of late, it’s likely your kid is in class with a Charlotte or an Oliver, or your kid is named Charlotte or Oliver.
Madonna Says It's Hard For Her 6 Kids To Have Her As A Mom
There is basically entire generations who feel they were raised by Madonna, so it might be surprising to consider that her real-life children may not have loved having a celebrity mom. In the newest issue of Vanity Fair, for their Spanish, French, and Italian editions, Madonna is featured on the cover of the “icon issue,” and she’s getting candid about motherhood.
Riley Keough Shares First Post Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
A week after her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death, actor Riley Keough took to social media to share a throwback photo and a simple message with her followers. The 33-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star posted a heart emoji alongside a picture of her childhood of herself and her mom.
Casey Wilson Welcomes Third Child In 'Profound' Surrogacy Experience
Casey Wilson is “immeasurably grateful” after she welcomed her third child, daughter Frances “Frankie” Rose, via surrogate this month. The Happy Endings star shared the news on Instagram Thursday, posting photos of her baby girl with big brothers Max, 7, and Henry, 5. “This is the...
Pete Davidson Removed His Tattoos Dedicated To Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson’s extensive tattoo collection just got a little bit smaller. Over the weekend, Davidson was spotted with rumored girlfriend and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders enjoying time at the beach, and fans couldn’t help but notice that a few of Davidson’s many tattoos seemed to have disappeared — namely the ones he got for Kim Kardashian throughout their nine-month relationship.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Look-Alike Daughter Apple Martin Sits Front Row At Paris Fashion Week
Apple Martin is embracing the spotlight, and looking just like her famous mom Gwyneth Paltrow while doing so. The 18-year-old, who’s Paltrow’s daughter with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, looked every bit the superstar at Chanel’s haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Apple wore a black-and-white iteration of Chanel’s signature tweed skirt-and-jacket set as she sat alongside actors Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink in the front row.
Scary Mommy
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0