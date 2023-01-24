ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Why Winter Is A Great Time To Get Your Annual Skin Exam, According To A Dermatologist

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTRYW_0kPcHo7700

Beginning in your 20s or 30s, it is recommended to start scheduling a full-body skin exam with your dermatologist every year, according to the Dermatology Treatment and Research Center . From the top of your scalp down to between your toes, your physician will be on the lookout for any changes or abnormal spots on your skin. In doing so, annual skin exams can help catch any potential indications of skin cancer early on.

Health Digest spoke with ​​ Dr. Paul Curtiss , board-certified dermatologist with U.S. Dermatology Partners Carrollton , who explained that certain times of the year may be better to schedule your annual skin exam than others. "The winter can represent a good time to get a skin exam, as often people may have less skin exposed and are less likely to have a suspicious mole or growth noted by someone else," Dr. Curtiss stated. "People also may have more time after or around the holidays, when they can schedule a routine skin exam," he says.

What You Can Expect During Your Skin Exam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V49IQ_0kPcHo7700

"Generally, you can expect a full examination of your skin (checking from head to toe) to evaluate for suspicious moles or skin cancers," Dr. Curtiss told Health Digest. In addition, he states that your dermatologist will also address any abnormalities they want to keep an eye on. "Your doctor may take note of any lesions that are concerning for future monitoring," he says. "Additionally, this will give you an opportunity to ask your physician about any new or changing lesions that you are concerned about."

Dr. Curtiss goes on to explain how doctors go about examining skin lesions more closely. "A physician may use a specialized magnifying glass to evaluate lesions with polarized or non-polarized light," he says. "This allows a doctor to better see smaller features of spots. If a physician finds a new or concerning lesion, the spot may be photographed and measured for future monitoring, or a small sample may be taken during the same day to ensure it is not skin cancer," he states.

Dr. Curtiss adds that non-concerning skin marks may not be addressed during your exam, so be sure to ask any questions you may have. "You shouldn't hesitate to ask your physician regarding any spots that are concerning to you. [Such as] benign, normal, and non-harmful growths, including birthmarks a physician may not bring up. "

What Dermatologists Are On The Lookout For During A Skin Exam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPITX_0kPcHo7700

"As a physician, my priority is generally to evaluate the skin for any lesions that could be threatening or harmful to the patient's health," Dr. Curtiss explains. Specifically, he says that he's often on the lookout for moles. "I look for moles that are irregular or exhibit a different or concerning pattern when compared with a patient's benign or healthy moles," he states. "I may look closer with a specialized magnifying glass using both polarized and unpolarized light to better evaluate for abnormal growth patterns or blood vessels," he adds.

In the event that Dr. Curtiss identifies a particularly suspicious spot, he explains that he then begins forming a treatment plan. "If a spot is sufficiently concerning, I generally come up with a plan with the patient for further monitoring or treatment. This may include documenting, photographing, and re-evaluating at a scheduled interval or doing a small sample of the lesion called a biopsy ," he says. Concluding the interview, Dr. Curtiss explains that he finishes a skin exam by reviewing preventative strategies with patients. "I review healthy skin habits including protecting the skin from the sun and concerning signs that may tip patients off that they should come in for an exam prior to their scheduled visits."

Read this next: Your Skin Can Reveal Some Surprising Things About Your Health

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
Well+Good

These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
iheart.com

Common Nail Salon Tool May Increase Skin Cancer Risk, Cause DNA Damage

A new study published in the journal Nature Communications found that ultraviolet nail dryers may cause DNA damage and cellular mutations. Prolonged and routine use can also increase the risk of skin cancer. Ultraviolet nail dryers are commonly found in salons and use a particular spectrum of UV light to...
Medical News Today

3 servings of grapes a day may reduce the chances of sunburn for some people

A new study finds that grapes may reduce the chances of sunburn for some people. The cause of sunburn—UV radiation from the sun—is implicated in the development of skin cancers. The study suggests that microbiome differences may explain why grapes reduce some peoples’ sensitivity to UV exposure and...
iheart.com

I got lucky with a skin cancer check and I want to share my luck with you.

It is much easier than a colonoscopy and it can save for life. I'm talking about a cancer screening of your skin by a medical professional. I had one last week and a spot of Anctinic Karatosis (AK) was discovered on my nose. AKs are pre-cancerous proliferations that occur within sun damaged skin. If untreated, AKs can develop into Squamous Cell Carcinoma. I am fortunate that there was no sign of Melanoma or one of the other forms of skin cancer. The spot was painlessly frozen off my nose with liquid nitrogen. Sun exposure, genetics, and family history can all increase your risk for skin cancer. Prevention is important and early detection can identify melanomas in their earliest, most treatable stage. Please talk with your doctor or go to a free skin cancer screening. By the way, I have a colonoscopy scheduled in March and I will share that experience too in the hope that more people will do it.
thezoereport.com

If You’re Dealing With Sun Damage & Wrinkles, Add CoQ10 To Your Skin Care Routine

With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game. This week, we’re taking a look at Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) for your skin.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
101K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy