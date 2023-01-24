Read full article on original website
Lowes pioneers system to solve organized retail crime
Lowe's Innovation Labs has developed a proof-of-concept system called Project Unlock, which is geared towards tackling the ongoing issue of organized retail crime.
Flexibility, Culture Key to Attracting Laid-off Tech Workers
2022 was a tumultuous year in the technology industry, as major private-sector players like Meta, Amazon and Twitter laid off thousands of workers amid what some have dubbed a “tech recession.”. With thousands of tech and cybersecurity jobs in government unfilled, some observers see an opportunity to attract these...
The Places Seeing Growth in the Semiconductor Sector So Far
Microchip manufacturers and companies that provide materials and equipment to them have made plans for 42 projects across 16 states that will involve either building new facilities or expanding existing ones, according to an industry group. The Semiconductor Industry Association says private sector investment tied to the projects will add...
A Recipe for Supporting Our Innovation Nation
Even at this moment of economic uncertainty, the United States has the potential to create a new era of leadership in global technology. The question—particularly in the wake of the historic federal investments in innovation and infrastructure—is, how can the public and private sector best partner to usher this era in?
'Green Banks,' Poised for Billions in Climate Funds, Draw States' Attention
This article is republished from Stateline original article. In recent years, several states have created or helped to fund specialized banks that lend money to homeowners and businesses for energy-saving and climate projects. Now, states have billions more reasons to establish such institutions, known as green banks. Congress last year...
This Dry January, Consider the Alcohol Excise Tax
Dry January. It’s a time when many people may be thinking longingly of a hard seltzer on the beach. Or, perhaps finding themselves in the middle of an ambitious fitness class (a resolution-fueled decision, for sure) reminiscing about a crisp cider paired with a burger and fries. But what...
Ford Plant Halted in Virginia Over Concerns About China
This article is republished from Virginia Mercury original article. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence. Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration...
The Industries Most Affected by America’s Labor Shortage
Nearly three years into the pandemic, America is still experiencing a labor shortage. About 3.5 million workers are “missing” from the workforce, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. That is how much bigger the labor force would be if the number of people working or looking for...
