ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route Fifty

Comments / 0

Related
Route Fifty

Flexibility, Culture Key to Attracting Laid-off Tech Workers

2022 was a tumultuous year in the technology industry, as major private-sector players like Meta, Amazon and Twitter laid off thousands of workers amid what some have dubbed a “tech recession.”. With thousands of tech and cybersecurity jobs in government unfilled, some observers see an opportunity to attract these...
Route Fifty

The Places Seeing Growth in the Semiconductor Sector So Far

Microchip manufacturers and companies that provide materials and equipment to them have made plans for 42 projects across 16 states that will involve either building new facilities or expanding existing ones, according to an industry group. The Semiconductor Industry Association says private sector investment tied to the projects will add...
OHIO STATE
Route Fifty

A Recipe for Supporting Our Innovation Nation

Even at this moment of economic uncertainty, the United States has the potential to create a new era of leadership in global technology. The question—particularly in the wake of the historic federal investments in innovation and infrastructure—is, how can the public and private sector best partner to usher this era in?
UTAH STATE
Route Fifty

This Dry January, Consider the Alcohol Excise Tax

Dry January. It’s a time when many people may be thinking longingly of a hard seltzer on the beach. Or, perhaps finding themselves in the middle of an ambitious fitness class (a resolution-fueled decision, for sure) reminiscing about a crisp cider paired with a burger and fries. But what...
HAWAII STATE
Route Fifty

Ford Plant Halted in Virginia Over Concerns About China

This article is republished from Virginia Mercury original article. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence. Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
Route Fifty

The Industries Most Affected by America’s Labor Shortage

Nearly three years into the pandemic, America is still experiencing a labor shortage. About 3.5 million workers are “missing” from the workforce, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. That is how much bigger the labor force would be if the number of people working or looking for...
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy