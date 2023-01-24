Is Tiffany Haddish (Still) Canceled? New ‘Girls Trip 2’ Info Sparks Debate

Summer 2017 was memorable for many things, one being the arrival of Girls Trip in theaters. What started as the perfect “Black Girl Magic” chick flick soon became a universally beloved comedy that sparked one infamous conversation around grapefruit appreciated by many, many men. The project was a success for all involved, including director Malcolm D. Lee, producer Will Packer plus writers Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, while further proving the star power of co-lead veteran actresses Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. However, no one came up more off the film quite like then-rising-star (and aforementioned grapefruit demonstrator!) Tiffany Haddish.

After much fanfare over the years demanding for a follow-up film, it now looks like an official Girls Trip sequel is underway.

Much has changed over the past six years though, particularly regarding the general public’s feelings towards Haddish following those scathing child abuse allegations from September 2022 . As quick as her star had risen — she’s done at least two films per year since Girls Trip released — the world was ready to cancel Tiffany after what many deemed to be predatory behavior against minors.

However, unlike a select few peers that’ve also been socially exiled, The Carmichael Show actress seemed to get a second chance after charges were dropped in her case and the accuser even asked the judge to dismiss it with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff can’t refile. Still, for many the damage had already been done, and Haddish’s sheer involvement in the painfully disturbing Funny Or Die skit proved to be enough to write her off forever.

Some have even banded together to get her Girls Trip role recasted with Abbott Elementary standout comedienne, Janelle James.

While grace and forgiveness are some of the most powerful emotions we can exhibit as human beings toward one another, looking past child abuse in any form can be hard for even the greatest of saints. With that said, is Tiffany Haddish simply a lost cause or does her cancellation come with an expiration?

Take a look below at some reactions we saw on the subject, and then answer this question for us: has cancel culture damaged Tiffany Haddish too harshly to star in Girls Trip 2 ?

1. Tiffany Haddish beat the allegations huh?

via @sbnumbah1

2. The fact that we all want Janelle James to replace Tiffany Haddish in Girls Trip 2 is stellar booking

via @homie_braxton

3. Girls Trip 2 causing a resurgence of the pedo narrative about Tiffany Haddish is really sad. I hope it doesn’t overshadow the sequel. Black women already have it hard enough in the entertainment industry.

via @reuxmal

4. Tiffany Haddish like all humans has a right to redemption, forgiveness, and a second chance. The idea that you make one mistake, take accountability for that mistake, and somehow NOT allowed to correct your actions & MOVE ON is delusional. Cancel culture is delusional culture

via @IamKatHarris

5. Black twitter when they saw Tiffany Haddish

via @blaxxity

6. It’s like this, Tiffany Haddish made a mistake, one that many comedians make, in the name of going to damn far. She apologized, was ostracized, & shunned by the fans, industry, so she paid a heavy price already. This mistake IS NOT who Tiffany is. Time to bring her back home.

via @DFiosa

7. Casting Tiffany Haddish again is proof that Hollywood does not give a damn about kids and abuse.

via @GoodGoodJudy_

8. I’m going to be honest if you watched that video of the full skit with Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish and still choose to support either of them, I’m judging you cuz that shit disturbed me for days….

via @boo_radley_

9. Soooo y’all want Tiffany haddish cancelled forever??? I mean, she was held accountable for her actions……she apologized….time has passed….when do we move on?

10. I was never interested in Tiffany Haddish, but this fake woke hate, like people have never made bad decisions on the come-up is absurd. Grow up & move on with your “loving to hate” lives or Practice what you preach & walk away from your jobs because of your past mistakes then.

via @Sacovi