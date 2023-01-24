ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Watch iFixit tear down the new MacBook Pro and test Apple’s official repair guides

IFixit is well known for taking apart just about every new Apple product, as the company specializes in providing guides to third-party repairs. However, this time, iFixit decided to test the official Apple repair guides by taking apart the new 2023 MacBook Pro that was just released. Is Apple’s repair...
9to5Mac

iOS 17 development in full swing, but don’t pay attention to this bogus rumor

Right on cue, Apple is ramping up development of iOS 17 and its other new updates coming this year. Apple has pushed updates to some of its open-source documentation referencing iOS 17, while the software version is also increasingly popping up in 9to5Mac’s analytics. On the flip side, there’s...
9to5Mac

Activation Lock is a great feature, but needs a rethink as 2020 Macs are turned into landfill

Activation Lock is condemning even 2020 Macs to a future as spare parts and landfill, by making it impossible for them to be restored to use. To be fair to Apple, the technology is only part of the problem – the other half is corporate policy in many companies that issue MacBooks to their employees – but it is an issue that only the Cupertino company can solve …
9to5Mac

iOS 16 Home Screen master class: 85 tips, tricks, and hidden features – do you know them all?

If you’ve been an iPhone user for any significant amount of time, chances are you’re well-versed in managing the iOS Home Screen. Seasoned veterans have no-doubt adopted best practices for managing Home Screen apps icons, interfacing with the App Library, widgets, etc. But here’s my challenge: Even if you consider yourself to be a Home Screen expert, you’ll likely find at least a few tips in this guide that you didn’t know before.
9to5Mac

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in Shrinking, now streaming on Apple TV+

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in a new half-hour dramedy called Shrinking, streaming now on Apple TV+. The series revolves around a therapist who ignores the usual rules of practice and decides to give raw, honest, advice to his clients. Shrinking is created by Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence,...

