According to the National Association of Realtors 2021 Down payment Expectations & Hurdles to Homeownership report, the median down payment in 2021 was 13 percent for all buyers, seven percent for first-time buyers, and 17 percent for repeat buyers. The median is where half paid above that percentage and half paid less than that percentage. NAR also noted that “more than 70% of noncash, first-time home buyers — and 54% of all buyers — made down payments of less than 20% over at least the past five years”.

3 DAYS AGO