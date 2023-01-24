Read full article on original website
CNBC
With mortgage rates dropping and fee changes in the pipeline, now may be the time to buy that home
The average rate for a 30-year mortgage dropped to 6.15% last week — the lowest in 18 weeks. This dip in rates provides welcomed relief for many potential homebuyers who've put their dreams on pause thanks to high mortgage interest rates, which have drastically reduced their buying power. On...
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
Lower your mortgage payment by dumping your mortgage insurance
According to the National Association of Realtors 2021 Down payment Expectations & Hurdles to Homeownership report, the median down payment in 2021 was 13 percent for all buyers, seven percent for first-time buyers, and 17 percent for repeat buyers. The median is where half paid above that percentage and half paid less than that percentage. NAR also noted that “more than 70% of noncash, first-time home buyers — and 54% of all buyers — made down payments of less than 20% over at least the past five years”.
Car insurance prices will jump in 2023. Here’s why — and how you can save
Experts expect insurance prices to rise about 8.4% in 2023.
MySanAntonio
Almost Half of Homebuyers Who Took Out an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Regret Doing So
Adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer homebuyers on a budget an initially low interest rate, are making a big comeback. But as financial markets churn and the economy remains shaky, some borrowers are regretting their decision to opt for what many see as a risky gamble. About 43% of those who took...
Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement
Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
How Do Appraisal Gaps Work in Real Estate
There are many things that buyers need to research when buying a home. At the top of the list of importance is the correct amount to offer to pay for the home. In real estate, there is not always an exact science to offering the right amount. Leaning on the assistance of a real estate agent can help, but even that is not foolproof.
Business Insider
I pay $35 a month for renters insurance, more than double the US average. I have absolutely no regrets.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of renters insurance is...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Big Move: My husband and I rent our second home to our son and his wife. Now we want him to own this house, but keep our 2.5% mortgage rate. How can we do that?
My husband and I bought a second home two years ago, for $160,000, with a 30-year mortgage at 2.5%. We bought it with the sole purpose of renting it out to our son and his new wife. They were recent college graduates, and just starting their careers. They’ve made this...
techvisibility.com
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Better Launches One Day Mortgage For Commitment Letters
Says offering allows customers to go from application to commitment letter within 24 hours . In general, it can take 20 to 45 days to receive a mortgage commitment letter stating a borrower is preapproved for a mortgage. Better.com now says it can do it in one day. On Wednesday,...
92% of Millennial Homebuyers Say Inflation Has Impacted Their Purchase Plans, But Most Are Plowing Ahead Anyway, Study Shows
Millennials — who are roughly ages 27 to 42 — are in their prime homebuying years. While the combination of high home prices and rising interest rates has caused affordability issues for many buyers, the situation is gradually improving. The median price for an existing house was $366,900...
techvisibility.com
techvisibility.com
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Application Payments Fell 2.9% In December
The median payment fell to $1,920 in December from $1,977 in November. The PAPI measures how new monthly mortgage payments vary across time — relative to income — using data from MBA’s Weekly Applications Survey (WAS). The national PAPI was 159.5 in December, down 2.9% from 164.2...
