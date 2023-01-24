ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. The NFL conference championship games on Sunday will be a proving ground of that supposition. But there are 10 other players on the field. All four teams left playing have stars on both sides of the ball. Any of the 53 players on the roster can be the reason their team advances to the Super Bowl or goes home.
Pam Oliver will return to Fox Sports for 29th season as NFL sideline reporter

Fox Sports reporter Pam Oliver has been a constant presence on the NFL sidelines since she debuted with the network in 1995. That streak will continue for another year as Oliver has confirmed she'll return in the fall for her 29th season. “I’m committed for another year,” Oliver said in...

