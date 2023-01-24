ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers

By Jala Washington
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood together at the Texas Capitol, making sure their voices are considered during the 88th Legislative Session .

They’re discussing key issues they want lawmakers to consider: voting rights , black mother mortality rates , school safety and gun violence.

Members of the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters make up 1/3 of constituents in Texas House representatives’ districts. According to the Chapter, they make up 80% of constituents in Texas senators’ districts.

It’s a common practice for organizations to host a day at the Capitol at the beginning of a legislative session, to outline priorities and concerns.

This story will be updated .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

Weldon Bynum
4d ago

The Texas republican party was created by 150 blacks and 20 anglos.I wonder how many black democrats are aware of that fact?

