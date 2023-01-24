ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freezing mix possible beginning Monday night

A chance of freezing precipitation is returning to the Twin Lakes Area. Meteorologist Justin Condrey says there is a slight chance of sleet Sunday night, but the greatest chance will begin Monday night. Listen:. Currently, Condrey says this is a low confidence forecast, and the National Weather Service expects to...
Rain, thunder, showers, a chill, and sun by Friday

As expected, it has been a dreary and damp day for most of our area. Sorry to say that the outlook for Saturday night through Thursday looks a bit worse. A surface low with an attendant cold front has begun its eastward trek across Texas and Oklahoma and eventually will move into the ArkLaTex. We are getting plentiful moisture on the heels of a gusty south wind. The low-level jet stream will also yield abundant moisture and warm air. The wind today has been rather gusty and may continue into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will likely increase late this evening and especially into the overnight hours. This will be due to a disturbance that will head northeast across our area ahead of our approaching cold front. As if this were not enough rain and storms, there will be likely development again Sunday.
Multiple accidents resulting in closures of lanes on the highway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. To check for accidents and congestion in the city of Springfield, check out the Ozarks Traffic map for up-to-date information and […]
Thousands still without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. As of Jan. 27, 14,000 in the state of Arkansas are without power. Along the northern state line, Baxter, Marion and Fulton counties all have over 1,000 customers without power. Stone county has the […]
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
School districts cancel classes due to winter storm

Several school districts across Colorado canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. The following was the full list of closings on Wednesday morning:ACADEMY OF CHARTER SCHOOLS - WESTMINSTER: Closed TodayACCELERATED SCHOOLS: Closed TodayACTION CENTER: Closed...
Tennessee ends 2022 with continued low unemployment

Tennessee ended 2022 with continued low unemployment across the state. The seasonally adjusted rate for December came in at 3.5 percent, which was unchanged from November. For the entirety of 2022, the statewide unemployment rate reached a low of 3.2 percent and never went above 3.5 percent. In a year-to-year...
