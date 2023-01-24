Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Following deficiency, Marines add comms capability to ACV variant
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Command and Control Variant was not built with sufficient long-range communications capability, a Pentagon test and evaluation office found, but the service has since integrated additional equipment to fix the problem. The Director of Operational Test and...
Defense firms flock to Hungary amid EU isolation
MILAN — The Hungarian government and its state-owned holding N7 have signed three joint ventures in December alone, part of a large-scale spending spree for new weapons and production plants. The deals, involving major foreign defense manufacturers, come amid a reported shortage of personnel to operate and build the...
Generative AI like viral ChatGPT lands on DISA technology watch list
WASHINGTON — ChatGPT, a bot launched by OpenAI in November that produces human-like conversations and content, including surreal art and computer code, has caught the eye of U.S. defense officials. And the tech that underpins the viral bot, generative artificial intelligence, was recently added to a Defense Information Systems...
US Army selects four companies to build new tactical truck prototypes
WASHINGTON — Mack Defense, Navistar Defense, Oshkosh Defense and an American Rheinmetall and GM Defense team will build prototypes for a Common Tactical Truck after the U.S. Army awarded them deals worth a cumulative $24.3 million. Each team will build three prototypes of each CTT variant — an M915...
Warren to FTC: Block L3Harris-Aerojet deal, undo Northrop-Orbital ATK
Update: This story was updated to include remarks from L3Harris Technologies Chairman and CEO Christopher Kubasik. WASHINGTON ― Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote Friday to the Federal Trade Commission to urge it to oppose L3Harris Technologies’ $4.7 billion bid to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne.
US Navy suspends work at four West Coast dry docks over seismic risks
WASHINGTON —The U.S. Navy will immediately suspend submarine repair work at four dry docks in Washington state, following new concerns about their ability to withstand seismic activity, service leaders told Defense News. The Navy identified new concerns related to dry docks 4, 5 and 6 at Puget Sound Naval...
