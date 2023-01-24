ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

BBB issues warning about uptick in fake marijuana dispensary scams nationwide

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDJyY_0kPcEVgV00

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning Connecticut residents to be on the lookout for cannabis dispensary scams.

There have been no reports of any victims in Connecticut since legal sales of recreational marijuana started earlier this month. However, the BBB said several consumers in New York, Massachusetts, and Colorado had been targeted.

Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut: What to expect

How the scam works

You find what appears to be a legitimate dispensary online and then make a payment through a digital wallet app, like Zelle or CashApp. However, the “company” informs you that you must pay another fee. In most BBB reports, the “dispensary staff” insists that the extra money covers “delivery insurance” or is standard for all new clients. The fee is typically a few hundred dollars, but the scammer promises you’ll receive a refund once the delivery is complete.

Once you make a payment, the person you spoke with will disappear, and the company becomes unreachable. If you’ve sent the money through a digital wallet app, it’s unlikely you can get it back.

How to avoid similar scams

The BBB offers these tips to avoid being scammed:

  • Research businesses before making a purchase. Look up marijuana dispensary reviews on third-party websites and look up a dispensary’s name along with the word “scam” to find any reports of shady business dealings.
  • Use digital wallet apps with caution. Remember that sending money through digital wallet apps is like paying cash.
  • Don’t pay for services or products before you receive them. While you may need to pay in advance for products that will be delivered to your home, try not to do this with a business with which you aren’t familiar or one with poor reviews or none.

Check out BBB’s CBD hub to learn more about these products and avoid related scams. Look up scams in Connecticut at BBB.org/ScamTracker . If you spot a scam, report it to help others recognize scams.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 8

Related
WTNH

Connecticut’s 10 smallest towns

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — Living in one of Connecticut’s smallest towns means knowing your neighbors — all 1,000 or so of them. The Constitution State has four municipalities with populations exceeding 100,000 people, and four with populations under 1,500, according to population estimates from the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The state tracks data for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: CT must create a permanent child tax credit

Gov. Ned Lamont has set an important goal for our state: making Connecticut the most family- friendly state in America. We agree that it’s time to take action to invest in our families. Creating a permanent, fully refundable Connecticut child tax credit of $600 per child is an important, high-impact step to support our families.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT launches fund to prevent evictions

State officials on Wednesday announced the start of a rental assistance fund that aims to prevent evictions as Connecticut grapples with an ongoing housing crisis that’s grown more acute since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UniteCT Eviction Prevention Fund and rent bank, a combined $12.5 million from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?

If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?

The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSBS

Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road

I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including right here in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Technical error shuts down ReEmployCT appeals filing feature

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor ordered its unemployment appeals filing feature to shut down this week after a technical error made it so data was available to one other filer, according to an announcement Thursday. The issue in ReEmployCT, which led to the system giving the same docket number to two […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy