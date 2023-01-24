ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

OPINION: Building needed infrastructure and housing across the Cherokee Nation Reservation

Many decades before Oklahoma became a state, the Cherokee Nation was building public infrastructure on this land, ranging from roads and schools to the oldest public building in the state, the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Building, which is now serving as a historical museum. But Cherokee Nation’s role in building essential infrastructure is not only our history. Across our 14-county reservation in northeast Oklahoma, we continue to build the infrastructure to serve Cherokees present and future.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Justina Price

Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery

The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
COWETA, OK
Three of 2023 NSU Centurions are Cherokee Nation citizens

TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State University has selected nine individuals to be named as 2023 Centurions. Three of the individuals are Cherokee Nation citizens including Ed Fite, Bob Harshaw and Dr. Roger Montgomery. A Northeastern State University Centurion is an individual whose leadership and commitment, in the course of helping...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
CN contributes $5M to local Boys & Girls Clubs

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation officials met with local Boys & Girls Club representatives during a Jan. 23 luncheon to announce plans to invest an additional $5 million into Boys & Girls Club programs over the next two years. The funding will help clubs in Bartlesville, Pryor, Tahlequah, Nowata, Chelsea,...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
Florida resident hits $1.29M jackpot

ROLAND – A Floridian truck driver is $1.29 million richer after hitting a jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route Jan. 20. He won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand progressive slot game. “When it hit,...
ROLAND, OK
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
TULSA, OK
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar

These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
TULSA, OK
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle

Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

