FanBuzz

Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California

I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 free agents bats the Chicago Cubs should consider

As the rumors have come in that the Chicago Cubs aren't done adding, we can rule out any major-league signing in terms of offense. The Cubs have just enough money to sign a back end of the bullpen reliever and keep enough under the first tier of the luxury tax to add at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean, however, that the Cubs can't add bats on minor-league deals and hopefully find some cost-effective production.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Make Major Acquisition

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a disappointing 5-12 season just one year after winning the Super Bowl. The 12 losses mark the most losses ever by a defending Super Bowl Champion.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return

Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd McShay: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don’t count of the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
Marconews.com

Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge Sunday morning in Texas where he’s training for workouts ahead of the NFL draft. Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, according to information provided to the Athens Banner-Herald by the department’s public information office.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: The Bulls Could Trade Zach LaVine And Build A Suitable Roster Around DeMar DeRozan

With the NBA trade deadline looming, changes are over the horizon, and Zach LaVine is one of the names heavily doing the rounds when it comes to trade market discussions. The Chicago Bulls guard was one of the big names eligible to be traded alongside Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal and has been linked to multiple franchises, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

