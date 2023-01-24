Read full article on original website
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
Warren Sapp says the Bears are going to trade Justin Fields
With the Bears in possession of the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, it didn’t take long for the hot takes to surface about how Chicago should trade quarterback Justin Fields and take a quarterback at No. 1. We all knew this was going to happen. And...
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Yardbarker
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
3 free agents bats the Chicago Cubs should consider
As the rumors have come in that the Chicago Cubs aren't done adding, we can rule out any major-league signing in terms of offense. The Cubs have just enough money to sign a back end of the bullpen reliever and keep enough under the first tier of the luxury tax to add at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean, however, that the Cubs can't add bats on minor-league deals and hopefully find some cost-effective production.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle
An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Texans BREAKING: DeMeco Ryans is Coach Hire 'If All Goes Well'
The Texans seem to be closing in on bringing "home'' San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach in Houston.
Broncos Talking to 'Mystery' HC Candidate: Here's Who it Could Be
Who are these "unknown candidates" the Denver Broncos are talking to?
Los Angeles Rams Make Major Acquisition
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a disappointing 5-12 season just one year after winning the Super Bowl. The 12 losses mark the most losses ever by a defending Super Bowl Champion.
Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB
Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Todd McShay: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears
The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don’t count of the Texans.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Marconews.com
Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge Sunday morning in Texas where he’s training for workouts ahead of the NFL draft. Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, according to information provided to the Athens Banner-Herald by the department’s public information office.
Marconews.com
Why Jackson State football's Isaiah Bolden didn't follow Deion Sanders to Colorado
Football is a strange game. It will make opponents friends for a week. That is what happened on Saturday when Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden played for Tennessee State coach Eddie George in the 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. George's National team lost to the American team 19-17 on...
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: The Bulls Could Trade Zach LaVine And Build A Suitable Roster Around DeMar DeRozan
With the NBA trade deadline looming, changes are over the horizon, and Zach LaVine is one of the names heavily doing the rounds when it comes to trade market discussions. The Chicago Bulls guard was one of the big names eligible to be traded alongside Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal and has been linked to multiple franchises, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs have drastically improved this winter. But that didn't stop ESPN from disrespecting them in their latest rankings.
