Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Marconews.com
How the Eagles' 'crazy' and loud fans can be a nightmare for 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy
PHILADELPHIA − It's not so much that the Eagles' fans are loud and boisterous. They are all that, and more. But the atmosphere could resemble a nonstop party when 70,000 fans pack Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to watch the Eagles play in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl.
Marconews.com
How Brock Purdy prepared for the NFL draft with Sage Rosenfels — by watching the 49ers
Brock Purdy just finished the most accomplished career for a quarterback in Iowa State history. His name stood atop categories across the Cyclone record book, and the four-year starter had helmed the most successful run in program history. Still, he wasn’t much of an NFL prospect. So to prepare...
Marconews.com
Why Jackson State football's Isaiah Bolden didn't follow Deion Sanders to Colorado
Football is a strange game. It will make opponents friends for a week. That is what happened on Saturday when Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden played for Tennessee State coach Eddie George in the 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. George's National team lost to the American team 19-17 on...
Marconews.com
Should Rams head coach Sean McVay let new OC Mike LaFleur call offensive plays?
When it comes to Sean McVay's coaching staff, it's been a revolving door at offensive coordinator since he started in 2017. He's had Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell and Liam Coen as his OCs, but O'Connell was the only one who stayed more than one season. He also went two years in 2018 and 2019 without a true offensive coordinator.
Marconews.com
Memphis at Tulsa odds, picks and predictions
The Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7) meet Sunday in American Athletic Conference action. Tip at the Donald W. Reynolds Center is at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Memphis vs. Tulsaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Marconews.com
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia's largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
Marconews.com
Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge Sunday morning in Texas where he’s training for workouts ahead of the NFL draft. Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, according to information provided to the Athens Banner-Herald by the department’s public information office.
Marconews.com
'I got to make this kick': Rob Gronkowski anxiously prepares to make money for bettors
Rob Gronkowski played in five Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy four times. This big game is the one he's most nervous for, though. The circumstances are quite different. The former tight end turned celebrity will kick a 25-yard field goal live between...
Marconews.com
One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships
Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. The NFL conference championship games on Sunday will be a proving ground of that supposition. But there are 10 other players on the field. All four teams left playing have stars on both sides of the ball. Any of the 53 players on the roster can be the reason their team advances to the Super Bowl or goes home.
Marconews.com
Billy Packer's March Madness calls celebrated: Fans pay tribute to legendary broadcaster
As college hoops fans and broadcasters mourned the loss of Billy Packer, some recalled some of the famous calls Packer was known for during his storied career. Packer died Thursday night after being hospitalized in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the past three weeks. His son, Mark Packer, said he died of kidney failure. Billy Packer was 82.
Marconews.com
Gonzaga at Portland odds, picks and predictions
The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) visit the Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5) on Saturday. Tip from Chiles Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Gonzaga vs. Portlandodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Gonzaga beat Pacific...
Marconews.com
For 'Sunday NFL Countdown,' camaraderie, host Samantha Ponder steer show to best viewership in years
NFL pregame shows have been a staple of preparing fans for football weekends for nearly six decades, and while the content may fluctuate between the heavy-handed to the mundane to the serious, the purpose of the shows cannot be overstated, whether viewers agree on what they are being told or not.
Marconews.com
John Harbaugh discusses offseason options for QB Lamar Jackson if no extension reached
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh fielded some tough questions about quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation during his end-of-season press conference. But not many were as fascinating as the query about the signal caller's potential offseason if no extension is agreed upon between the two sides. If the Ravens are...
Marconews.com
Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
Comments / 0