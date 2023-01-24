ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Marconews.com

Memphis at Tulsa odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7) meet Sunday in American Athletic Conference action. Tip at the Donald W. Reynolds Center is at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Memphis vs. Tulsaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
TULSA, OK
Marconews.com

Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia's largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge Sunday morning in Texas where he’s training for workouts ahead of the NFL draft. Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, according to information provided to the Athens Banner-Herald by the department’s public information office.
ATHENS, GA
Marconews.com

One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. The NFL conference championship games on Sunday will be a proving ground of that supposition. But there are 10 other players on the field. All four teams left playing have stars on both sides of the ball. Any of the 53 players on the roster can be the reason their team advances to the Super Bowl or goes home.
Marconews.com

Gonzaga at Portland odds, picks and predictions

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) visit the Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5) on Saturday. Tip from Chiles Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Gonzaga vs. Portlandodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Gonzaga beat Pacific...
PORTLAND, OR
Marconews.com

Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL

