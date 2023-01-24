ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
LEWISTON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening

TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wizmnews.com

Hicke murder trial in La Crosse to begin July 31st

A week-long murder trial is planned in La Crosse this summer for 18-year-old Sage Hicke. He’s accused of shooting two other young men outside an apartment building near Gundersen last year. A 15-year-old boy, Storm Vondrashek, was killed, and a second teen, Jackson Greengrass, was wounded. Greengrass is facing...
LA CROSSE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Laced fentanyl overdose cases spike in La Crosse

A Coulee Region Health Care Provider is seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl. Representatives with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse say there is a substantial spike in overdoses during the last four weeks, including nine deaths in the month of January alone. One Gundersen healthcare...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Court hearing on hidden camera charges against business owner Dinsmoor

A business owner from Onalaska pleads not guilty to charges resulting from allegedly secretly recording images of employees using a bathroom at their workplace. James B. (Brad) Dinsmoor appeared by Zoom in La Crosse County court on Friday, to face four felony charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each charge carries a possible penalty of 3.5 years in prison, or fines up to $10,000.
ONALASKA, WI
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges

A Black River Falls woman was sentenced for her role in a drug investigation in Jackson County. According to the court officials, 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25th for a drug delivery that occurred back in December of 2017. The drugs were delivered to a man who died...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
KIMT

Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
news8000.com

Jackson County Judge sentences woman to 12 years for role in 2017 heroin death of Eau Claire man

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A judge Wednesday sentenced a Jackson County woman to a 12-year prison term for her role in the 2017 death of an Eau Claire man. According to the Jackson County DA, 42-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25 of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge for First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed, but read in for sentencing consideration.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man arrested for tax fraud faces potential 18-year sentence

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 55-year-old man in Monroe County is being accused of filing false tax returns for three years. According to the criminal complaint, Keith Burch is charged with filing false state tax returns from 2016 through 2018 by not reporting money he made from his private investigations business.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Annual WAFER Food Pantry Food Fair to open on Saturday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) - WAFER Food Pantry's Food Fair will be happening on Jan. 27 at WAFER's La Crosse location and Anytime Fitness in West Salem. You can drive thru the La Crosse event anytime between 10 a.m. and noon without having to pre-register. The Food Fair is open to...
LA CROSSE, WI
939thegame.com

Missing woman found dead

TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
MONROE COUNTY, WI

