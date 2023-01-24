Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening
TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
wizmnews.com
Hicke murder trial in La Crosse to begin July 31st
A week-long murder trial is planned in La Crosse this summer for 18-year-old Sage Hicke. He’s accused of shooting two other young men outside an apartment building near Gundersen last year. A 15-year-old boy, Storm Vondrashek, was killed, and a second teen, Jackson Greengrass, was wounded. Greengrass is facing...
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
wiproud.com
Laced fentanyl overdose cases spike in La Crosse
A Coulee Region Health Care Provider is seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl. Representatives with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse say there is a substantial spike in overdoses during the last four weeks, including nine deaths in the month of January alone. One Gundersen healthcare...
wizmnews.com
Court hearing on hidden camera charges against business owner Dinsmoor
A business owner from Onalaska pleads not guilty to charges resulting from allegedly secretly recording images of employees using a bathroom at their workplace. James B. (Brad) Dinsmoor appeared by Zoom in La Crosse County court on Friday, to face four felony charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each charge carries a possible penalty of 3.5 years in prison, or fines up to $10,000.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges
A Black River Falls woman was sentenced for her role in a drug investigation in Jackson County. According to the court officials, 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25th for a drug delivery that occurred back in December of 2017. The drugs were delivered to a man who died...
WEAU-TV 13
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
KIMT
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
news8000.com
Jackson County Judge sentences woman to 12 years for role in 2017 heroin death of Eau Claire man
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A judge Wednesday sentenced a Jackson County woman to a 12-year prison term for her role in the 2017 death of an Eau Claire man. According to the Jackson County DA, 42-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25 of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge for First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed, but read in for sentencing consideration.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man arrested for tax fraud faces potential 18-year sentence
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 55-year-old man in Monroe County is being accused of filing false tax returns for three years. According to the criminal complaint, Keith Burch is charged with filing false state tax returns from 2016 through 2018 by not reporting money he made from his private investigations business.
news8000.com
Annual WAFER Food Pantry Food Fair to open on Saturday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - WAFER Food Pantry's Food Fair will be happening on Jan. 27 at WAFER's La Crosse location and Anytime Fitness in West Salem. You can drive thru the La Crosse event anytime between 10 a.m. and noon without having to pre-register. The Food Fair is open to...
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
939thegame.com
Missing woman found dead
TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
