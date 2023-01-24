Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Clark Sends Stern Warning to Cincinnati Bengals Fans Ahead of Game vs. Chiefs
Ryan Clark, the ESPN analyst and former Steeler, issued a pragmatic warning to the Bengals “who-dey” crowd. Stop with the Burrowhead chatter. Clark tweeted “the city of Cincinnati better chill out with all of this taunting of Kansas City! Sometimes, you get what you ask for!”. As...
Report: Kyler Murray Won't Rush Return From Injury, Could Miss First Half of Season
NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and his recovery from knee surgery.
Damar Hamlin Releases Video Message After Flurry Of Conspiracy Theories
Last week, during the Buffalo Bills snowy game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin made an appearance at Highmark Stadium, although there were a few particulars that got the conspiracy theorists out in full force. He wouldn’t show his face…. He arrived to the stadium with a ton of...
Marconews.com
New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett to lead offense, could Aaron Rodgers be next in New York?
The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Thursday. Now, let the speculation of quarterback Aaron Rodgers possibly joining the Jets spring into a higher gear this offseason. Despite Hackett’s failure in Denver, where he was...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: 'We're building something special'
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been part of some bad teams early in his NFL career. He felt like under Joe Judge, there was no consistent direction among the staff and players were being led down conflicting paths. All of that changed under head coach Brian Daboll this...
Dodgers Ace Chimes in on Viral Video, Ready to Chip in and Help
Walker Buehler uses his platform to make a positive impact on a young ballplayer.
Marconews.com
One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships
Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. The NFL conference championship games on Sunday will be a proving ground of that supposition. But there are 10 other players on the field. All four teams left playing have stars on both sides of the ball. Any of the 53 players on the roster can be the reason their team advances to the Super Bowl or goes home.
Marconews.com
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark Packer shared on Twitter and confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 82. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy," Mark, a host for the ACC Network, wrote.
Marconews.com
Gonzaga at Portland odds, picks and predictions
The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) visit the Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5) on Saturday. Tip from Chiles Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Gonzaga vs. Portlandodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Gonzaga beat Pacific...
Marconews.com
NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama can palm a basketball with just two fingers
Victor Wembanyama was already unbelievable. The 7-foot-4 big man from France is doing things on the basketball court that only guards should be doing. The 2023 NBA draft prospect, who's projected to be among the top picks, has a floating 3-point shot in his arsenal ready to be utilized at any time. Even Giannis Antetkounmpo thinks the kid is going to be scary. That's how you know he's the real deal.
Marconews.com
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions
The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) take on the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucks vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are getting healthy and expected to be serious...
Comments / 0