Kentucky State

OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. The NFL conference championship games on Sunday will be a proving ground of that supposition. But there are 10 other players on the field. All four teams left playing have stars on both sides of the ball. Any of the 53 players on the roster can be the reason their team advances to the Super Bowl or goes home.
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark Packer shared on Twitter and confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 82. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy," Mark, a host for the ACC Network, wrote.
Gonzaga at Portland odds, picks and predictions

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) visit the Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5) on Saturday. Tip from Chiles Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Gonzaga vs. Portlandodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Gonzaga beat Pacific...
NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama can palm a basketball with just two fingers

Victor Wembanyama was already unbelievable. The 7-foot-4 big man from France is doing things on the basketball court that only guards should be doing. The 2023 NBA draft prospect, who's projected to be among the top picks, has a floating 3-point shot in his arsenal ready to be utilized at any time. Even Giannis Antetkounmpo thinks the kid is going to be scary. That's how you know he's the real deal.
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) take on the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucks vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are getting healthy and expected to be serious...
