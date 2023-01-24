How do Riders Feel About Discovery's Plans for World Cup Racing? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

I think this was 1998, might be 97. On one of the custom made Factory ATX 1's, way longer than the standard model, we had a lot of good times testing and racing that bike. I loved it, especially at the World Cups where it really came into its own. I don’t think there's so much between the bikes these days but in the mid 90's I always thought the ATX 1 was a big advantage. Funny bits at the end of this one.— Rob Warner.

