How do Riders Feel About Discovery's Plans for World Cup Racing? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

Podcast: Luke & Remy Meier Smith on Avocado Farming, BMX & Taking on the World
In this episode I was lucky enough to sit down and chat with Luke and Remi Meier Smith. We chat about growing up on an avocado farm, racing BMX and taking on the world of MTB.
Jesse Melamed Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team
One of the big off-season rumours has finally been answered as Canyon announces Jesse Melamed is joining the Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team. After leaving the Rocky Mountain team Jesse Melamed has made the jump to the CLLCTV Enduro Team and will be racing alongside Dimitri Tordo and Jose Borges when the Enduro World Cup series kicks off in March.
5 Findings from Female Pros in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey
Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Trek Factory Racing Moves to Pirelli Tires
Earlier in the week, Trek Factory Racing (TFR) announced a partnership with Pirelli tires that will see its cross-country, enduro and downhill teams running the Italian rubber for the next three seasons. Those three teams are filled with multiple World Champions, including Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards, Anton Cooper, Loris Vergier, and Reece Wilson, plus a long list of heavy hitters to add to those rosters.
Peter Sagan Announces Plans to Race XC at the 2024 Olympics After his Road Racing Retirement
Peter Sagan has announced that he hopes to race at the Paris 2024 Olympics after completing his last full season on the road in 2023. During the Vuelta a San Juan road race Peter Sagan announced his retirement by saying: "I would like to say the moment has arrived." "I...
Slack Randoms: Retro Rob Warner, Conor McGregor's Bike Crash, Twin Fixed Gear Drivetrains & More
I think this was 1998, might be 97. On one of the custom made Factory ATX 1's, way longer than the standard model, we had a lot of good times testing and racing that bike. I loved it, especially at the World Cups where it really came into its own. I don’t think there's so much between the bikes these days but in the mid 90's I always thought the ATX 1 was a big advantage. Funny bits at the end of this one.— Rob Warner.
Video: Tom Bradshaw is Leaving Pinkbike to go on a Heinous Bikepacking Mission
It's sad to announce that we’re saying goodbye to presenter, root-vegetable enthusiast, and Pinkbike Academy season one alum Tom Bradshaw. He’s going to fulfill his bohemian vagabonding dreams of travelling all over the world and then doing some heinous bikepacking mission en route to Europe over the course of this year.
Review: Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio Shoes
• Sizes: 5-14 • Weight: 299g per shoe (US 9) The brand has two main lines of aggressive trail and downhill pedals: the Mallet clipless pedal and the Stamp flat pedal. Both ranges get their respective shoes under the same name. The idea is that you buy into a system that was built and designed from day one to integrate seamlessly. Both shoes would share the same uppers and be fitted with different soles.
