ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Various News: Pat Buck Appearing on The Equalizer Again Next Month, Synopsis for the Next Young Rock, The Original Sheik Ed Farhat Featured in Military.com

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows

NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury

Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

GUNTHER on His WWE Royal Rumble Performance, Restoring the Honor of Wrestling

– As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set a record during last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Gunther rented at No. 1 and lasted until the end of the match, being the last one eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes. Gunther was in the match for over 71 minutes, breaking the record for the 30-man Rumble. He said the following in a post-match backstage interview on his record-breaking performance:
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below. Deville entered at #27 and lasted about...
411mania.com

Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com

Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online

The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below. Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.
411mania.com

Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately

Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
411mania.com

Various News: Note On Samu Not Appearing on Raw XXX, Latest NJPW Strong Free Episode Online

– Samu did not appear on this week’s Raw XXX show as originally planned, but he was reportedly in the area. PWInsider reports that the Anoa’i family member was in Philadelphia this last Monday, where the 30th anniversary episode took place. Samu was among those members of the family originally scheduled for the Bloodline’s Acknowledgement Ceremony before it was changed to the Trial of Sami Zayn due to several members of the family not being able to make it to the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy