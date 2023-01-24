ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

LAPD chief bans public displays of ‘thin blue line’ flag

By Taylor Delandro
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eUVK_0kPcDWbR00

( NewsNation ) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore has banned the display of the “thin blue line” flag at public events and station lobbies.

The mandate, issued Saturday, comes in response to the flag’s divisive symbolism — some believe it represents support for law enforcement, while others say it’s become a symbol of far-right ideology and white supremacism.

“While I do not personally view the ‘Thin Blue Line Flag’ in the same manner as the community member and others, its display in our public lobbies can be divisive,” Moore said in part of a statement issued to NewsNation affiliate KTLA .

Jerry Rodriguez, a former LAPD captain and former deputy commissioner for the Baltimore Police Department called the move “unfortunate.”

“Things like this where the officers, the rank and file, the unions believe that it is a further demonstration of their lack of support could have a negative impact on morale, productivity, and that relates right to the crime surge,” he said on an appearance on Morning in America on Monday.

The flag in question is a black-and-white colored U.S. flag with a single blue stripe in the middle.

Diplomas can give young people a path away from crime

Moore has also prohibited using the thin blue line patch on officer uniforms or bumper stickers on police vehicles. Displaying the flag on non-public property such as an officer’s locker, personal workspace or personal vehicle is still allowed, officials said.

Rodriguez said it’s unfortunate because he doesn’t think there’s a “quick fix.”

“Rather than having an open discussion with this one individual, the chief chose to take down all the flags in public areas of the departments. I understand his actions; we don’t need things that distract from the day-to-day work,” he said.

However, Rodriguez said the union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, and the officers don’t see necessarily see the chief’s actions this way and that is where the difficult work lies ahead.

“They see this as a very glaring, another example of the department not standing up for its rank and file. We know that policing is becoming a difficult job, more so because in some communities, there’s a lack of trust,” he said. “While the threat for the officers is getting higher and increasing, they’re feeling less and less supported by the communities they serve, and in this case, they’re saying by the chief who is supposed to protect them.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at Indiana home

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said he takes “full responsibility” for classified documents ending up at his home in Indiana and pledged to cooperate with any investigation into how it happened. “During the closing days of administration, when materials were boxed and assembled, some of which were shipped to our personal residence, mistakes […]
INDIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Biden admin breaks down student debt relief numbers: California had the most applicants; Wyoming the fewest

The Biden administration released state-by-state data on Friday breaking down who applied for President Biden’s student debt relief program last year.  While the program that would give millions of Americans up to $20,000 in student debt relief is being challenged before the Supreme Court, the Biden administration broke down the data of those who seek […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?

Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat. No matter the situation, Texas law […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Ranking reveals the most-searched J.Lo rom-com movies in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The latest romantic comedy by Jennifer Lopez, “Shotgun Wedding,” premiered Friday on Amazon Prime–potentially shuffling Texans rankings of her best movies. Many in South Texas know Lopez from her 1997 role in “Selena.” However, her rom-com career did not take off until 2001 when she played Matthew McConaughey’s love interest in “The […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden […]
DELAWARE STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy