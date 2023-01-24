ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cardinals set second Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojRCi_0kPcDVii00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - According to multiple reports, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their vacant head coaching position for the second time this week.

The Cardinals are flying Quinn to Arizona for the interview.

Quinn is also a top candidate for multiple other positions, including Denver and Indianapolis.

In his first year in Dallas, Quinn resurrected a historically bad Cowboys defensive unit and nearly turned them into one of the top units in the NFL in 2021 overnight.

They were even better this season before they suffered some key injuries. And despite the injuries, the Cowboys still had a top-5 scoring defense and a top-10 total defense in the regular season.

The Cowboys' defense also ranked No. 2 in the NFL in turnover margin and led the league with 33 takeaways.

Quinn has been a hot name around the league the last two years, and that was before his defense dominated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense on Monday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy