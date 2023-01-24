Various News: Nigel McGuinness Posts First Comments Since WWE Release, Note on ROH Supercard of Honor Tickets, More Names Set for The Gathering 4

Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Didn’t Know Vince McMahon Would Have A Match At Wrestlemania Until The Day Before
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Austin Theory revealed he didn’t know Vince McMahon would have a match at Wrestlemania 38 until the night before. He also spoke about how his onscreen pairing with McMahon began. McMahon had a surprise match at night two of Wrestlemania, defeating Pat McAfee after McAfee beat Theory.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
411mania.com
Beth Phoenix Sends Rhea Ripley a Message Following Royal Rumble
Beth Phoenix laid into Rhea Ripley in a entranceway fight at the Royal Rumble, and Phoenix had a message for Ripley after the show. Phoenix made an appearance at the Saturday PPV, coming out to fight Ripley while she and the rest of the Judgment Day assaulted Edge outside the ring toward the end of the men’s Rumble match.
411mania.com
GUNTHER on His WWE Royal Rumble Performance, Restoring the Honor of Wrestling
– As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set a record during last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Gunther rented at No. 1 and lasted until the end of the match, being the last one eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes. Gunther was in the match for over 71 minutes, breaking the record for the 30-man Rumble. He said the following in a post-match backstage interview on his record-breaking performance:
411mania.com
NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows
NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
411mania.com
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Gets His Own TikTok, Arrives in San Antonio for WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE has announced the launch of Roman Reigns’ personal TikTok account. His TikTok channel is now live and released its first video, showing Reigns arriving to San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2023 event, which you can view below. Roman Reigns has landed on TikTok. The...
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com
WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company
WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company. Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand...
411mania.com
Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
411mania.com
Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below. Deville entered at #27 and lasted about...
411mania.com
Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online
The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below. Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.
411mania.com
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
411mania.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
411mania.com
411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC on ESPN+ 76 Preview
Robert Winfree looks a the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 76 including the Road to the UFC finals, talks Conor McGregor’s various news items, and more. UFC on ESPN+ 76 preview (1:50) Conor McGregor situation (36:55) UFC 287 takes shape (53:27) Plug (1:02:40) You can subscribe and listen to the...
411mania.com
Maxxine Dupri, Emma, B-Fab, & Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri, Emma, Mustafa Ali, B-Fab, Zelina Vega, and more. You can check out some of this week’s picks below:
Comments / 0