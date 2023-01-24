ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Various News: Nigel McGuinness Posts First Comments Since WWE Release, Note on ROH Supercard of Honor Tickets, More Names Set for The Gathering 4

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago
411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury

Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Beth Phoenix Sends Rhea Ripley a Message Following Royal Rumble

Beth Phoenix laid into Rhea Ripley in a entranceway fight at the Royal Rumble, and Phoenix had a message for Ripley after the show. Phoenix made an appearance at the Saturday PPV, coming out to fight Ripley while she and the rest of the Judgment Day assaulted Edge outside the ring toward the end of the men’s Rumble match.
411mania.com

GUNTHER on His WWE Royal Rumble Performance, Restoring the Honor of Wrestling

– As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set a record during last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Gunther rented at No. 1 and lasted until the end of the match, being the last one eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes. Gunther was in the match for over 71 minutes, breaking the record for the 30-man Rumble. He said the following in a post-match backstage interview on his record-breaking performance:
411mania.com

NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows

NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
411mania.com

Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com

WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company

WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company. Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand...
411mania.com

Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
WORCESTER, MA
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below. Deville entered at #27 and lasted about...
411mania.com

Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online

The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below. Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.
411mania.com

Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action

Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
WORCESTER, MA
411mania.com

411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC on ESPN+ 76 Preview

Robert Winfree looks a the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 76 including the Road to the UFC finals, talks Conor McGregor’s various news items, and more. UFC on ESPN+ 76 preview (1:50) Conor McGregor situation (36:55) UFC 287 takes shape (53:27) Plug (1:02:40) You can subscribe and listen to the...

