Various News: Nigel McGuinness Posts First Comments Since WWE Release, Note on ROH Supercard of Honor Tickets, More Names Set for The Gathering 4

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO