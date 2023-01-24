ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. The NFL conference championship games on Sunday will be a proving ground of that supposition. But there are 10 other players on the field. All four teams left playing have stars on both sides of the ball. Any of the 53 players on the roster can be the reason their team advances to the Super Bowl or goes home.
Marconews.com

Steelers sign LB Quincy Roche to futures contract

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to a futures contract. The Steelers drafted Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Steelers waived Roche on the final day of cuts in 2021. Roche was claimed off waivers by the New...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Marconews.com

NFL Championship Round Picks | Lorenzo's Locks

We're down to 4 teams, this weekend will determine who faces off in Super Bowl LVII. Lorenzo Reyes gives his picks for Sunday's Championship Round games.
Marconews.com

Ravens TE Mark Andrews sends military veteran to Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is making one military veteran's dreams come true. Andrews teamed up with USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to award a military veteran a trip to the Super Bowl 57. Andrews talks...
BALTIMORE, MD
Marconews.com

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark Packer shared on Twitter and confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 82. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy," Mark, a host for the ACC Network, wrote.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy