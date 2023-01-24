Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Marconews.com
NFL Up Vote: Is Brock Purdy's run the most improbable of all-time?
The NFL Up Vote crew debates if Brock Purdy's run with the 49ers is the most unlikely thing we've ever seen in the NFL.
Marconews.com
New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett to lead offense, could Aaron Rodgers be next in New York?
The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Thursday. Now, let the speculation of quarterback Aaron Rodgers possibly joining the Jets spring into a higher gear this offseason. Despite Hackett’s failure in Denver, where he was...
Marconews.com
One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships
Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. The NFL conference championship games on Sunday will be a proving ground of that supposition. But there are 10 other players on the field. All four teams left playing have stars on both sides of the ball. Any of the 53 players on the roster can be the reason their team advances to the Super Bowl or goes home.
Marconews.com
Steelers sign LB Quincy Roche to futures contract
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to a futures contract. The Steelers drafted Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Steelers waived Roche on the final day of cuts in 2021. Roche was claimed off waivers by the New...
Marconews.com
NFL Championship Round Picks | Lorenzo's Locks
We're down to 4 teams, this weekend will determine who faces off in Super Bowl LVII. Lorenzo Reyes gives his picks for Sunday's Championship Round games.
Marconews.com
Why Nick Saban hiring Dan Mullen might be perfect for Alabama offensive coordinator job | Opinion
When Dan Mullen previewed the national championship game on a podcast earlier this month, he sure sounded like a guy immersed in his role as an ESPN analyst and not a former coach simply passing the time until he received a chance to rejoin the profession. “It’s a different lifestyle,”...
Marconews.com
Ravens TE Mark Andrews sends military veteran to Super Bowl 57
The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is making one military veteran's dreams come true. Andrews teamed up with USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to award a military veteran a trip to the Super Bowl 57. Andrews talks...
Marconews.com
Billy Packer's March Madness calls celebrated: Fans pay tribute to legendary broadcaster
As college hoops fans and broadcasters mourned the loss of Billy Packer, some recalled some of the famous calls Packer was known for during his storied career. Packer died Thursday night after being hospitalized in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the past three weeks. His son, Mark Packer, said he died of kidney failure. Billy Packer was 82.
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Provides Update On Future Of Russell Westbrook In LA
How does the Rui Hachimura trade impact Brodie?
Marconews.com
NFL Up Vote: Will the Cowboys ever win another Super Bowl with Jerry Jones as owner?
The NFL Up Vote crew debates if the Cowboys will ever win another Super Bowl with Jerry Jones as the owner.
Marconews.com
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark Packer shared on Twitter and confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 82. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy," Mark, a host for the ACC Network, wrote.
Marconews.com
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard undergoes 'TightRope' surgery to mend ankle, foot injuries, per report
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is on the mend. Two days after he suffered a broken left fibula and high ankle sprain in Dallas' 19-12 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Pollard underwent a "TightRope" surgery on Tuesday to repair the issue, according to ESPN.
Marconews.com
NFL Up Vote: Should the Eagles beat the 49ers comfortably on Sunday?
The NFL Up Vote crew debates if the Eagles should be heavier favorites than they are heading into their title game matchup against the 49ers.
Marconews.com
Shaq showed up to the 'Inside the NBA' set looking like one of the Rugrats after losing a bet to Candace Parker
Shaq really, really, really has to stop betting his colleagues on the "NBA on TNT" set. It never turns out fun for this guy. had to eat frog this year after losing a bet on the TCU Horned Frogs. He also was forced to grow his hair back twice after losing bets on the set.
Comments / 0