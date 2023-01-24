ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, GA

GSP investigates crash of speeding driver in pursuit case; teenager injured

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago
The Georgia State Patrol on Tuesday was continuing to investigate a car and truck collision in Madison County that a deputy described as “if a vehicle had exploded in the middle of the roadway sending debris in all directions.”

The crash on Friday, between a BMW 52i SUV and a Mack truck, resulted in both drivers being transported to an Athens hospital in serious condition, according to GSP.

The BMW driver, a 16-year old male, will face charges in the wreck, according to GSP. The teen, who is from Comer, has been transferred from an Athens hospital to one in Augusta, but his condition was not available Tuesday.

Oconee Blotter:Deputy saves life of man, who demands return of illegal drugs

Shooting:Gunfire erupts during music video production in Athens; one wounded

The head-on collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Georgia Highway 72 between Colbert and Comer, according to a Madison County sheriff’s report.

Troopers reported that a pursuit of the BMW was initiated by a Winterville police officer who attempted a traffic stop for excessive speeding and no license plate.

The pursuit entered Madison County, where deputies along with Sheriff Michael Moore joined on Highway 72. It was reported by a deputy that the BMW was traveling about 120 mph.

The SUV was also traveling east in the westbound lanes and steering around oncoming traffic and actually struck one vehicle, according to the patrol.

A deputy reported that as he was trying to catch up to the vehicle, he observed in the distance a large amount of debris flying in the air and he immediately notified 911 to send medical help.

The BMW had collided head on with the truck, according to GSP.

The deputy reported the BMW appeared largely destroyed with the top half of the car ripped off. The officer reported he approached the BMW and ordered the driver to put his hands in the air and he complied.

Medic and rescue units arrived and had to extricate the teen from the car.

The deputy said Sheriff Moore went to the truck, which was also heavily damaged, to assist the driver, a 34-year-old Snellville man. Johnson was later released from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Deputies reported that the driver of the BMW possessed only a learner’s permit and the car did not have valid insurance.

The GSP reported it is using a reconstruction team to assist with the investigation

