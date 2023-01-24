Wizards And Mavs Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Texas.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Wizards have ruled out Johnny Davis, Kristaps Porzingis and Isaiah Todd.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood.

NBA's official injury report

The Wizards come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-26 record in 46 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Wizards have struggled, going just 8-16 in 24 games away from Washington, D.C. (they are 12-10 at home).

As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-23 record in 48 games (they are 1.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth seed).

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, but they are an outstanding 17-8 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Texas.

In November, the Wizards hosted the Mavs in Washington, D.C. and won 113-105.

Kyle Kuzma was brilliant, with 36 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes of playing time.

The Mavs were led by Spencer Dinwiddie's 33 points, four rebounds and six assists n 38 minutes of playing time.

Last season, the Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs, while the Mavs made it all the way to the Western Conference Final (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games).