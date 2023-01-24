ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures.

“With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.42 on average Monday, January 23, up roughly $0.10 compared with a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of January 23. State gas tax data is from World Population Review .

Refineries impacted by extreme winter weather in December are still in the process of resuming normal operations and global demand for gasoline has risen. Roughly 85% of U.S. refineries are being utilized this week down from 92% before the storms, per the Energy Information Administration.

Jackson by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.05
— Mississippi average: $3.06
— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)
– Week change: +$0.17 (+5.9%)
– Year change: +$0.11 (+3.6%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.35
– Week change: +$0.04 (0.8%)
– Year change: +$1.04 (+31.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.39
#2. Kahului, HI: $4.94
#3. Wailuku, HI: $4.94

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.97
#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.98
#3. Lawton, OK: $2.98

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

