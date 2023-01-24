ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

There were two mass shootings in Louisiana over the weekend: here's what you need to know

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 5 days ago

It was a violent Sunday in Louisiana when two mass shootings, in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, resulted in multiple injuries.

Shreveport mass shooting leaves three-year-old in critical condition

On Jan. 22, just before 2 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located seven people inside the residence suffering gunshot injuries. Three of the seven victims were juveniles under the age of ten. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60.

Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and all victims were transported to a local hospital. While at the hospital it was determined that two of the victim's injuries were life-threatening.

A male arrived at the hospital more than an hour later advising he was present at the home and injured during the shooting. His injury was described as a very minor graze wound.

Following the shooting, investigators combed through neighborhood surveillance footage and eyewitnesses while crime scene investigators collected more than 40 shell casings of varying calibers and other items of evidence.

Detectives learned from eyewitnesses that a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of the residence and multiple subjects exited the vehicle and fired at least 40 times into the home.

Baton Rouge mass shooting

Just after 1:30 a.m. Jan. 22, Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue on reports of a shooting at a nightclub.

Upon arrival, officers located 12 victims who had been shot while inside the club. All the victims were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a news conference Sunday that the incident is believed to be a targeted event and others were just injured in the process.

Authorities said that they were pursuing leads and that a motive was unknown.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: There were two mass shootings in Louisiana over the weekend: here's what you need to know

Comments / 4

Alex Melendez
4d ago

There are lots of teens with mental issues. Parents as well as teachers should be more cautious when they see odd behaviors at school and at home.

Reply(1)
2
 

