Damian Lillard Made NBA History On Monday Night

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Damian Lillard made NBA history during Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 at home in Oregon.

Superstar point guard Damian Lillard was brilliant, putting up 37 points and 12 assists (on 12/19 shooting from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range).

During the game, he passed Jason Terry for seventh most on the NBA's all-time three-point list.

Via StatMuse: "Dame tonight:

37 PTS

12 AST

7 3PM

Passes Jason Terry for 7th most threes made in NBA history."

Lillard has now made 2,283 threes over two 746 regular season games (Terry made 2,282 over 1,410 regular season games).

At just 32 years old, Lillard already has a resume that has him on track to one day make the Hall of Fame.

That said, he has only been to the Western Conference Finals (one time) and has never made the NBA Finals.

On the season, the former sixth-overall pick is averaging 29.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Trail Blazers are 22-25 in 47 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference (they are one game out of the ninth seed).

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and improved to 12-10 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Portland, Oregon.

The Trail Blazers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.

