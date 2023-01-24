ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Spencer County Court News – January 30, 2023

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Passing Stopped School Bus: Maricruz Santillan Sandoval. Speeding: Cody C. Hempfling; Kelly B. Campbell; Jerad R. Carty; Allison E. Gallien; Brett Joggerst; Jessica N. Holloway; Andrew M. Hill; Devin H. Dobbs; Aaliyah D. Duncan; Harlee L. Crossett; Ethan F. Emmons; Jack M. Houghton; Jose C. Sandoval Lopez; Henry E. Melara Pineda; Becky A. Kelly; Jean W. Remy; Madelyne P. Love; Judy M. Mays; Jonah M. Sheriff, Jr.; Miguel Matinez Torres; Kamesha W. Johnson; Karen A. Mayer; James E. Smiley; James T. Wright; Dyke J. Van; Azhane L. Wells; Schuyler J. Vanfleet; Curtis A. Williams; Emma K. Stallings.
Roy Allen Jackson, 85, Boonville

Roy Allen Jackson, 85, of Boonville, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Transcendent Healthcare North in Boonville. Roy was born in Richland on November 23, 1937, to Roy and Dorothy (Harper) Jackson. A member of Richland Christian Church, he had served in the United States Marine Corps and...
