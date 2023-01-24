Roy Allen Jackson, 85, of Boonville, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Transcendent Healthcare North in Boonville. Roy was born in Richland on November 23, 1937, to Roy and Dorothy (Harper) Jackson. A member of Richland Christian Church, he had served in the United States Marine Corps and...

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO