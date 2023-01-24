Winter wonderland: Storm brings widespread snowfall to South Plains, Panhandle

A winter storm system pushing its way across the country throughout the week has blanketed the U.S. Southern Plains in snow — with most of the Texas High Plains region accumulating between 4 to 7 inches by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport recorded 7.1 inches of accumulated snow — breaking the previous record of 2.9 inches in 1961, according to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock. This also translates into a record rainfall of .57 inches, which is another new record that beat out the previous in 1961 of .39 inches.

Bands of snow and wintry precipitation began moving through the South Plains late Monday into early Tuesday, prompting closures at most area districts, including Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper and Frenship ISD.

Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College also cancelled classes on Tuesday.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech Physicians had announced a delayed start for 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Lubbock County Courthouse also announced a delayed opening time of 9 a.m. Wednesday. Several Lubbock-area school districts announced delayed starts Wednesday, including a two-hour delay at LISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper and a 10 a.m. start at Shallowater.

The storm will continue to move eastward across the Midwest and Northeast through midweek.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Amarillo and Lubbock, Matador received the greatest amount of snow across the region, accumulating about 10 inches, while Plainview trailed closely between 8 to 9 inches.

Accumulation varies across Amarillo between 2 to 3 inches, though while much of Lubbock had received between 7.1 inches by early afternoon.

Total accumulations around the region, according to both NWS offices, include:

Brownfield: 2 inches

Canyon: 3.5 inches

Clarendon: 5 inches

Crosbyton: 4 inches

Floydada: 3.2 inches

Happy: 6 inches

Hereford: 5 inches

Levelland: 3.6 inches

Littlefield: 3 inches

Muleshoe: 3 inches

Pampa: 5.5 inches

Post: 2.3 inches

Spearman: 1 inch

Tahoka: 1 inch

Much of the region remained under a winter storm warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures well below freezing expecting overnight into early Wednesday.

Roadways may refreeze Wednesday morning, so travelers should plan ahead by going to http://drivetexas.org to check on road conditions.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Winter wonderland: Storm brings widespread snowfall to South Plains, Panhandle