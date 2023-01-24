Read full article on original website
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – January 30, 2023
David R. and Sheila A. Pund (life estates) to Benjamin J. Pund, Bradley D. Pund and Megan M. Wehr. E 1/2 NE NW s21, t3s, r5w, 40 acres, Huntingburg; Pt. NW NE s21, t3s, r5w; N 1/2 NE, s21, t3s, r5w, 25.48 acres. Kathleen R. Weyer (deceased) to Frederic M....
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses community engagement in first term
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Newly-elected Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven took office on Jan. 1, entering his first term at the helm of the sheriff’s office. He was elected to office following the retirement of long-time Sheriff Tim Bottoms at the end of Dec. 2022. “Five years in...
Business leaders serve up speeches in Spencer County
CHRISNEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of people showed up for a lunch in Spencer County with the main menu item being a conversation about labor. Tables were full for the Spencer County Economic Development’s annual meeting Friday in Chrisney. The theme this year was “workforce”. Guests were invited to hear from several of the area’s […]
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
95.3 MNC
Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales
Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
KFVS12
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years in Wayne County, Ill. murder case
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, announced that a man from Evansville, Ind. was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a teenager from Fairfield, Ill. 27-year-old Brody Murbarger was prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols that took place in 2014....
14news.com
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Dollar General employees are facing charges for theft after lowering prices on store items. According to an affidavit, police responded to Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue for a theft report on Thursday. Police say they were told 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells had...
14news.com
More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
14news.com
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
14news.com
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
dailydetroitnews.com
Concrete Driveway - Evansville Concrete Contractors Co

14news.com
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
