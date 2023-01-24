Read full article on original website
Related
spencercountyonline.com
Roy Allen Jackson, 85, Boonville
Roy Allen Jackson, 85, of Boonville, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Transcendent Healthcare North in Boonville. Roy was born in Richland on November 23, 1937, to Roy and Dorothy (Harper) Jackson. A member of Richland Christian Church, he had served in the United States Marine Corps and...
spencercountyonline.com
Sharon Bennett, 81, Rockport
Sharon Bennett, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 23, 2023. Sharon was born in Rockport, on June 14, 1941, to the late John Edwin and Virgie Marie (Sutton) Ayer. She graduated from Rockport High School and worked for many years at the family business,...
Comments / 0