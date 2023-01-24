ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Nolensville gets 24/7 EMS unit

Starting Sunday, Nolensville will have its own 24/7 dedicated EMS unit as part of the Williamson EMS system operated by the county and medical center.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man found stabbed to death on Cherokee Avenue

Metro police identify man found stabbed to death on Cherokee Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges

A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after woman found dead in closet

Metro police identify man found stabbed to death on Cherokee Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded

Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Two people injured after gas station shooting in Clarksville

An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that sent two people to the hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Daycare worker investigation

A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man killed in Lafayette Street shooting

Key evidence shown in court Friday during Nashville nurse murder trial.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews preparing to narrow Broadway Bridge lanes

Next week, TDOT will shift lanes along Broadway/State Route 1 for pre-construction work on the Broadway Bridge in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Zoopalooza: Baird's Tapir known for its snout

If you look at a Baird's Tapir, you might think it's a smaller version of a hippopotamus. However, its closest relatives are actually horses and rhinos.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release.
NASHVILLE, TN

