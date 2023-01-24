Read full article on original website
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Nolensville gets 24/7 EMS unit
Starting Sunday, Nolensville will have its own 24/7 dedicated EMS unit as part of the Williamson EMS system operated by the county and medical center.
Man found stabbed to death on Cherokee Avenue
North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges
A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges.
Man charged after woman found dead in closet
Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded
Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit.
Two people injured after gas station shooting in Clarksville
An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that sent two people to the hospital.
One dead, two in custody after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West.
Daycare worker investigation
Man killed in Lafayette Street shooting
47 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville International Airport
According to a police affidavit, K-9 officer Peggy alerted officers to the smell of marijuana coming from two pieces of luggage from an American Airlines flight from Dallas.
Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
Crews preparing to narrow Broadway Bridge lanes
Zoopalooza: Baird's Tapir known for its snout
If you look at a Baird's Tapir, you might think it's a smaller version of a hippopotamus. However, its closest relatives are actually horses and rhinos.
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release
