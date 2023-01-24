ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding

Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
ITHACA, NY
KISS 104.1

Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards

If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove

Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

People Needed for Movie Being Filmed in Binghamton

It's exciting to find out a movie is being shot in the Binghamton area. We've had a few, including Liebestraum, filmed in 1991 starring Kim Novak and Bill Pullman, and The Rewrite in 2014 starring Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei. Sometimes, movies being filmed in a particular community, ask for...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.

Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
KISS 104.1

New York Red Light Cameras Also Monitor Your Car’s Noise Levels

If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
HOMER, NY
KISS 104.1

Bottom Line: Binghamton Needs a Trader Joe’s

Every few months, my little family makes the trek to Syracuse, an hour and a half drive from the Binghamton area, our car loaded with bags and coolers, just to visit our favorite grocery store. That store is Trader Joe's and yes, we know there's also one in Ithaca, but...
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
CORTLAND, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy