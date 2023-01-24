ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
gcaptain.com

IMO Moves to Curb Shipping Noise that Threatens Marine Life

The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency responsible for the safety and security of global shipping and the prevention of pollution by the industry, is revising 2014 guidelines for commercial ships in order to reduce underwater noise that threatens some marine species. Among the organizations that had pushed for...
The Independent

Earthquake rocks China's northwestern Xinjiang region

Residents and travelers sought shelter after a strong earthquake rocked a remote part of northwestern China on Monday morning. No injuries or major damage have been reported following the temblor that struck the Xinjiang region at 7:49 a.m., according to the official Xinhua News Agency. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of people evacuating an airport departure hall and ceiling fixtures swaying as the ground rocked. Ground crews were seen inspecting the airport's exterior as the sun began to rise over the region's Shahe county. The China Earthquake Networks Center registered the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, while...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Survivors of conflict to meet Pope Francis in Congo

Pope Francis' long-awaited visit to Congo and South Sudan next week comes amid soaring insecurity in both war-torn countries, as desperate populations say they want his visit to quell the endless violence and bring stability and attention to two of the world's most neglected crises
Variety

Australia to Introduce Streaming Quotas by Mid-2024

Australia will introduce content quotas for video streaming platforms from the middle of next year, the federal government said on Monday. But its policy statement left all detail on streaming issues to further discussion. The policy move was announced as part of “Revive,” a five-year plan that is intended to reset Australia’s wider cultural strategy, spanning arts, culture and entertainment. The biggest thrust of “Revive” is centered on First Nations voices and cultural workers. The document argues that Australians are now more likely to watch content on streaming platforms than on traditional broadcasting, that subscription-VOD is an industry worth over A$2.4 billion...
gcaptain.com

Russia Rules Out Talks With Japan On Fishing Near Disputed Islands

Jan 29 (Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday it will not hold annual talks with Japan aon renewing a pact that allows Japanese fishermen to operate near disputed islands, saying Japan has taken anti-Russian measures. The islands, off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, are known in Russia as...
gcaptain.com

U.S. Demonstrates Military Might in Beijing’s Backyard

ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world’s most hotly contested waters.
gcaptain.com

Advanced Polymer Coatings Lands Multiple Turkish Tanker Deals

USA-based Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) is further reinforcing its position as the prime protective tank coating company in Turkey’s maritime sector with a series of high-profile deals. The manufacturer, which already holds 80 per cent of the Turkish marine protective coatings market, has sealed a raft of new contracts...
gcaptain.com

Spain Seizes Cocaine Worth $114 Million From Livestock Ship

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) – Spanish police seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of 105 million euros ($114 million) after raiding a cattle ship off the Canary Islands earlier this week, a statement said on Saturday. The ship had stopped at ports in about a...
gcaptain.com

European Union to Consider Options to Curb Revenues from Russian Energy Exports

The European Union is heading for intense talks in the coming days over how to further curb Russian revenues from exports of oil and petroleum products, and strengthen sanctions to hit President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. EU diplomats are due to start discussions on Friday about a review of...

