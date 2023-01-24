ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County

Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
YAHOO!

Two Central Mass. postal workers charged with theft face sentencing

WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street, who pleaded guilty to stealing packages that contained drugs, has been scheduled for Feb. 2. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to eight charges of mail theft Aug. 30, according to the office of...
WORCESTER, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Department of Public Works pothole patchwork exposéd!

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry has followed up on a Quarry story commenter’s ask that it photodocument the patchwork of potholes patches as well as potholes along Sea Street in front of the City of Quincy’s Department of Public Works headquarters. Additionally,...
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects

BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2...
BOURNE, MA
FUN 107

Car Carrier Gets ‘Storrowed’ in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN — State police are investigating after a car carrier hit an overpass on I-195 in Fairhaven on Tuesday night. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said a car on the car carrier truck is thought to have been loaded too high up. The car hit the Main Street overpass...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 44, sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. District Attorney Tom Quinn said Kenny Gonzalez was arrested by New Bedford police in September 2022...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WMTW

Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says

A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials say missing Massachusetts married father of three found dead

A missing southeastern Massachusetts father has been found dead after being reported missing earlier this week. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department received a call reporting an overdue party. Family members reported that Eduardo C. Gomes, of West Yarmouth, was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. and had not returned home.
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man files lawsuit claiming excessive force against FRPD, city lawyer states officers did nothing wrong

A Fall River man is taking the Fall River Police Department to court for allegedly being beaten by officers who showed up to the wrong apartment. Lawrence Galego recently filed a civil lawsuit against former Fall River Police Chief Albert Dupere and a handful of officers and dispatchers concerning an alleged physical assault and excessive use of force resulting in injuries and emotional destress.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

