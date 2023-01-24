Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County
Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff Rounding Up Support For New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux plans to host state lawmakers and local politicians at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Friday as he tries to secure their buy-in for his proposal to close the much-maligned facility and move the people incarcerated there to a retrofitted building on the Bristol County House of Correction campus.
Massachusetts State Police arrest Lynn driver for trafficking fentanyl
State Police have arrested a man during a traffic stop in Lynn where they located large quantities of fentanyl.
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
whdh.com
MassDOT: Several lanes closed on Route 93 after multi-vehicle crash, tractor-trailer rollover
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three lanes on Route 93 southbound in Dorchester are closed due to what officials are calling a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover. The MassDOT said two right lanes were closed in addition to one lane on the left, after the crash happened near the Savin...
YAHOO!
Two Central Mass. postal workers charged with theft face sentencing
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street, who pleaded guilty to stealing packages that contained drugs, has been scheduled for Feb. 2. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to eight charges of mail theft Aug. 30, according to the office of...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Department of Public Works pothole patchwork exposéd!
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry has followed up on a Quarry story commenter’s ask that it photodocument the patchwork of potholes patches as well as potholes along Sea Street in front of the City of Quincy’s Department of Public Works headquarters. Additionally,...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
capecod.com
State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects
BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2...
Car Carrier Gets ‘Storrowed’ in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN — State police are investigating after a car carrier hit an overpass on I-195 in Fairhaven on Tuesday night. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said a car on the car carrier truck is thought to have been loaded too high up. The car hit the Main Street overpass...
ABC6.com
Man, 44, sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. District Attorney Tom Quinn said Kenny Gonzalez was arrested by New Bedford police in September 2022...
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
whdh.com
Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery
Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
Police in Brookfield searching in bodies of water for missing Brittany Tee
State Police will resume their search Tuesday for a missing woman in Brookfield.
WCVB
Woman fatally struck while checking mail in Acton; hit-and-run driver contacts police
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while collecting mail in Acton, sources told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos. Acton police, meanwhile, have announced that the driver who was involved in the pedestrian crash is now cooperating in their investigation. According...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials say missing Massachusetts married father of three found dead
A missing southeastern Massachusetts father has been found dead after being reported missing earlier this week. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department received a call reporting an overdue party. Family members reported that Eduardo C. Gomes, of West Yarmouth, was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. and had not returned home.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man files lawsuit claiming excessive force against FRPD, city lawyer states officers did nothing wrong
A Fall River man is taking the Fall River Police Department to court for allegedly being beaten by officers who showed up to the wrong apartment. Lawrence Galego recently filed a civil lawsuit against former Fall River Police Chief Albert Dupere and a handful of officers and dispatchers concerning an alleged physical assault and excessive use of force resulting in injuries and emotional destress.
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
