Hapag-Lloyd Acquires Minority Stake in India’s Leading Private Terminal Provider
German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has acquired a 40% stake in India’s leading private terminal and inland transport service provider J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited. Hapag-Lloyd AG signed the binding agreement on Wednesday. Under the terms, it will acquire 35 % of J M Baxi Ports &...
Opinion: Predictions for the Marine Fuels Market in 2023
The drive for decarbonisation we witnessed in 2022 has continued into 2023, demonstrating the shipping’s industry positive strides in the fast-paced transition towards a more sustainable future. In the absence of a ‘silver bullet’ for shipping’s commercial fleet, choosing the right evolutionary pathway for vessels will require a sophisticated...
Socatra MR Tanker to be Fitted with Rotor Sails
French shipowner turns to auxiliary wind propulsion to help decarbonize. French tanker company Socatra has entered into a contract with Norsepower to retrofit one of its medium range tankers with two rotor sails. The two 35-meter-tall Norsepower Rotor Sails will be installed on the 2022-built, 50,000 dwt MT Alcyone, which...
Long Beach Port Chief Expects to Win Back Some Lost Cargo
The Port of Long Beach recorded its second-busiest year, despite a sharp drop in the second half as consumer demand eased and the hub lost business to competing ports on the East and Gulf coasts. “We do expect to get some of that back,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director...
Freight Rates Seen as a ‘Smoking Gun’ on Inflation
The pandemic-era surge in shipping costs was a “smoking gun” that foretold the global inflation spike, and the sharp drop in maritime-freight expenses since peaking last year will contribute to an easing in price pressures, a former International Monetary Fund official said. World container rates climbed more than...
Maersk Closing the Door on Hamburg Süd and Sealand Brands
Some more big news from Maersk today with its announcement that it will transition to a unified, singular “Maersk” brand. The transition will involve the integration of Maersk brands, such as Hamburg Süd, Sealand and others, under the Maersk moniker. Maersk insists that the move is not...
