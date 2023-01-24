Read full article on original website
Maine unicyclist completes trek to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainers is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
With egg prices in grocery stores soaring, people look to local farms in Maine
SCARBOROUGH -- The prices of eggs are expensive at grocery stores right now. It makes for a perfect opportunity to try out local farms. That’s what Maureen Goronson, the owner of Goronson Farm in Scarborough says. And her chickens too. Farmers say people are turning to local eggs after...
Maine man helps others by plowing driveways for free
A Maine man is going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to helping others. David King commutes to Massachusetts for work daily and when he gets home after a long day, his work is not complete yet. King heads back out the door when he gets...
Ice Castles in New Hampshire opens for season
NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- One of New England’s most popular winter attractions is finally opening. Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday. Warm temperatures this winter have forced the exhibit to stay closed later than usual. Organizers say...
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Warm January day calls for ice cream stand to open shop
PORTLAND (WGME) - For just one day, you can settle your sweet tooth here in Portland. Lib's ice cream on Auburn Street opened Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a specialty pop-up day. They offered a limited menu of soft serve treats and cookie sandwiches. Although it's the...
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky
LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
Guns stolen from cars in Portland, police remind Mainers to lock vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police are urging Mainers to lock their vehicles after several guns were stolen from cars in Portland. On Wednesday, two 9mm handguns were stolen from two different vehicles. Police say vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Portland with 22 occurrences through 25 days in January,...
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
Man accused of driving FedEx truck while drunk in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A man in accused of driving a FedEx truck while drunk on a New Hampshire highway on Thursday. New Hampshire State Police say troopers saw the truck swerving in and out lanes on I-93 and nearly hitting a guardrail around 4:15 p.m. When they pulled...
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang
YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court
A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
