Bonnie Sue VanBragt
Bonnie Sue VanBragt, age 73, sadly left us on January 24th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her mother Delores Raab, father David Skiles, and husband Theodore VanBragt. Bonnie is survived by her sons Dale Moureau and Christopher Moureau(Charlie); Grandchildren Tyler Moureau, Alexandria Kohl (Nick), Jessy Schneider, Sydney Cook, and Shelbey Schneider; Great grandchildren Jordan Kuhens, Adalynn Moureau and Charlotte Underwood; Siblings Brian Skiles(Peggy), Denise Sylvester(Mark Sylvester), Bruce Skiles(Carol), Tom Skiles, and Greg Skiles(Barb).
Aleda DeWeerd
Aleda DeBoer DeWeerd, 92, passed away, surrounded by family, at Care Cardinal’s facility in Kentwood, Michigan on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, following a long illness. Aleda was born in Hamilton on November 14, 1930. Her family later moved to Holland, and she graduated from Holland High School in 1949. After attending Western Michigan College of Education, Aleda worked as an elementary teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Allegan. On December 23, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” DeWeerd, at Trinity Reformed Church. After a honeymoon in Florida, Aleda and Bob settled in their home on Ottawa Beach Road. She and Bob were founding members of Fellowship Reformed Church in Holland, where she remained a faithful and active member, leading women’s Bible studies for decades. A kind and generous homemaker who loved her large extended family, Aleda was always willing to make baked goods and casseroles for those in need. No one left her home without being questioned vigorously about whether or not they’d had enough to eat.
Gerald J. Kloeckner
Gerald J. Kloeckner, age 80, of Zeeland and formerly of Grand Ledge, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Gerald was born in St. Johns, MI, to Martin and Leona Kloeckner. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. After returning home, he received his master’s degree from Aquinas College and served as the financial controller for Lansing Community College for many years.
Clair Derrick Zwiep
Clair Derrick Zwiep went peacefully to be with his Lord on the morning of January 26, 2023, at Resthaven Care Center. Born on October 26, 1930, in Holland, Michigan, Clair was 92 years old. He was the son of Dick and Gertrude Zwiep. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Ruth (Wierda) Zwiep, with whom he enjoyed 70 years as one.
Hope, GVSU Settle for Hoops DH Splits
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 28, 2023) – Hope College split a pair of basketball games with visiting Albion at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Saturday. Savannah Feenstra had 17 points as the host Flying Dutch won the women’s opener, 78-49. Fred Garland had 30 points as the Britons took the men’s nightcap, 79-78. While the women are off until visiting the Belles of St. Mary’s in South Bend next Saturday afternoon, the men take on the Scots in Alma on Wednesday evening, with broadcast time at 7 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Unemployment Up Along Lakeshore for the Month, but Down for the Year
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Unemployment ticked up along the Lakeshore last month, but the level isn’t as high as a year ago at this time. In not-seasonally adjusted numbers released on Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, Ottawa County’s jobless rate stood at 2.9 percent for December, the third lowest among the 83 counties in Michigan. This is one tenth of a percentage point higher than in November, but three tenths of a percentage point lower than in December of 2021.
Holland Police Log January 26-27, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Southwest MI organizations to benefit from Great Lakes Energy’s People Fund award grants
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Great Lakes Energy’s People Fund has awarded more than $258,000 dollars in grants in 2022 to nearly 100 community groups throughout it’s 26-county service area stretching from Kalamazoo to the Straits of Mackinac. According to a news release dated Wenesday, January 25,...
Canine Unit, Drone Bring Parole Absconder to Justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle...
