Aleda DeBoer DeWeerd, 92, passed away, surrounded by family, at Care Cardinal’s facility in Kentwood, Michigan on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, following a long illness. Aleda was born in Hamilton on November 14, 1930. Her family later moved to Holland, and she graduated from Holland High School in 1949. After attending Western Michigan College of Education, Aleda worked as an elementary teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Allegan. On December 23, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” DeWeerd, at Trinity Reformed Church. After a honeymoon in Florida, Aleda and Bob settled in their home on Ottawa Beach Road. She and Bob were founding members of Fellowship Reformed Church in Holland, where she remained a faithful and active member, leading women’s Bible studies for decades. A kind and generous homemaker who loved her large extended family, Aleda was always willing to make baked goods and casseroles for those in need. No one left her home without being questioned vigorously about whether or not they’d had enough to eat.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO