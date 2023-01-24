Therapy sessions are a common narrative component for characters to unlock their traumas and progressively care for their mental health. Although the dynamic between therapist and patient has been played onscreen various times before, there is rarely an inside look at the inner sorrows and everyday lives of mental health experts. That is changing with the new series from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the creators of Ted Lasso. In Shrinking, Jimmy Laird (a therapist played by Jason Segel) mourns the death of his wife at the same time that he helps others to overcome equally overwhelming circumstances. While the protagonist relies on friends and co-workers (especially Paul, played by none other than Harrison Ford) to cope with the painful loss, he also tests an unconventional approach to therapy with his patients. Instead of giving objective insight to those that visit his office, Jimmy just shares with them his personal opinions and snide remarks over what he hears them say. Throughout the season, viewers will be able to analyze whether this technique is worthwhile or not, as well as see the main character experience a healing journey of his own.

