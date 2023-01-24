Read full article on original website
What's New on Disney+ in February 2023
After a more quiet January, things look to be heating up on Disney+ this February. One of 2022's biggest hits, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will finally be hitting Disney+ at the top of the month. The film recently received 5 Oscar nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett (who is the front-runner in the category). The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also be debuting its second season on Disney+ in February with more adventures focusing on Penny Proud and her friends and family. The brand-new Disney Channel animated series Marvel's Moon and Devil Dinosaur will also be having its first six episodes debut on the service. Lastly, National Treasure: Edge of History, the spin-off to the hit film franchise, will air its season finale in January.
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at Domestic Box Office with $620 Million
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves at the box office, as it claimed its seventh weekend in a row at the number one spot. The epic science-fiction sequel added $16.3 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total past $620.5 million, which means that it has overtaken Star Wars: The Last Jedi to take the 11th spot on the all-time list. Sometime this week, the film will also overtake The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to enter the top 10 list of all-time domestic highest-grossers.
Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Will Shop to New Distributors
Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
How 'Tenet' Proves That Christopher Nolan Can’t (or Doesn’t Care to) Write Female Characters
Writer-director Christopher Nolan’s films are known for many things: high concept, massive budgets, impressive cinematography, a roster of talented actors, and Hans Zimmer’s scores. One thing he's definitely not known for is his female characters, who (let's just jump right into it) are lazily written, sidelined, and often killed. In perhaps his most convoluted film thus far, Tenet again fails its central female character, a recurring issue in Nolan's filmography.
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Total Film Covers Show Off Globe-Trotting Cast
Keanu Reeves' über-cool hitman who just can't seem to retire is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 comes roaring into cinemas in March, and to mark the arrival of the film, Reeves and the rest of the all-star cast appear together in some glossy new images in front of historical landmarks, teasing the film's globe-trotting story. The images, shared by Total Film, will grace the standard and subscriber editions of the publication's next magazine and feature franchise favorites and new stars alike.
How Did Tinker Bell Become the Face of Disney?
In honor of Peter Pan's 70th anniversary coming up this year, one character deserves to be celebrated more than the rest: Tinker Bell. It's no question that Disney has created more than its share of iconic characters, but even so, some reach greater levels of popularity than others. The studio's older, classic films have been around for years, and many of them are still beloved by fans of all ages. Disney Animation's fourteenth full-length film, Peter Pan, is one early film that has maintained its popularity over the years. In honor of its upcoming 70th anniversary, there's no better time than to celebrate one important Disney icon. No, not the film's titular character, but his fairy sidekick.
Disney Reveals New Funko POPs to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary, Funko has revealed its latest lineup of POP figures via Twitter, which features various iconic characters for fans to collect. Among the new wave of Funko POP figures, fans can pick larger figures from some of Disney's most memorable characters, such as Moana, which fully captures the imagery from the film as she stands on a boat, looking toward the distance, voyaging across the ocean.
10 Best Limited Series With Five Episodes Or Less
Most limited or miniseries have eight to ten episodes, which can often seem dragged out if the story doesn't have much to offer. However, more shows today boast fewer episodes, making the story more impactful. Black Bird is a recent outstanding example of six perfectly balanced episodes that don't rush or drag out the story.
'Poker Face' Episode 3 Ending Explained: How the Sausage Gets Made
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Poker Face.On the previous episode of Poker Face, our resident lie detector Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) took a detour to New Mexico and got swept up in solving the murder of Subway employee Damian (Brandon Michael Hall) that was believed to be committed by the oddball trucker Marge (Hong Chau). Cale deduces that it was actually committed by Jeb (Colton Ryan), the mechanic at the shop where she took her car. Plus, let’s not forget that Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) is on the lookout for Charlie, but was thankfully diverted to Los Angeles when Sara (Megan Suri), a cashier Charlie befriended, purposely gives him the wrong information. Now, let’s drive and see where Episode 3 takes us, shall we?
'The Last of Us' Showed More of Joel and Tess’s Relationship Than the Game With Just One Line
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.
Where to Watch 'Shrinking' Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford
Therapy sessions are a common narrative component for characters to unlock their traumas and progressively care for their mental health. Although the dynamic between therapist and patient has been played onscreen various times before, there is rarely an inside look at the inner sorrows and everyday lives of mental health experts. That is changing with the new series from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the creators of Ted Lasso. In Shrinking, Jimmy Laird (a therapist played by Jason Segel) mourns the death of his wife at the same time that he helps others to overcome equally overwhelming circumstances. While the protagonist relies on friends and co-workers (especially Paul, played by none other than Harrison Ford) to cope with the painful loss, he also tests an unconventional approach to therapy with his patients. Instead of giving objective insight to those that visit his office, Jimmy just shares with them his personal opinions and snide remarks over what he hears them say. Throughout the season, viewers will be able to analyze whether this technique is worthwhile or not, as well as see the main character experience a healing journey of his own.
Michael B. Jordan on Keeping His 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Appearance Secret
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in November 2022, and to much acclaim as well. The story of the powerful African nation in the Marvel universe was set to chart a new course for its future. The passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 meant that the storyline would have to be changed given Marvel’s decision not to recast the character. While mourning the passing of King T’Challa, fans were treated to an onscreen return of his nemesis in the original film, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
