A Denver man has been arrested by Cedar Falls Police for allegedly impersonating a police officer. 21 year old Mitchil Thuesen called Cedar Falls Police on Tuesday to report that he had been assaulted. During the interview he mentioned that he had recently worked with the Waterloo Police Department. In checking those statements it was determined that Thuesen had not worked with the Waterloo Police Department but had told several people on several occasions that he was an undercover officer. Thuesen has been charged with Impersonating a Public Official. Cedar Falls Police say that anyone that was told by Thuesen that he was an undercover officer should contact investigators.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO