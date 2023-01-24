Read full article on original website
Knights Win Battle of the ‘Burgs
Thursday night the Wartburg Knights who are ranked #1 in Traditional and 3rd in Duals beat duals National Champion Augsburg 22-14 to win The Battle of the ‘Burgs. The Knights have not lost the battle since the Swen-Milboy Belt was introduced and is now 8-0 in trophy belt meetings.
More Charges for Man Accused of Murder
The man accused of killing a missing New Hampton man is now facing two new charges, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Sayvonne Jordan has now been charged with Going Armed with Intent and Abuse of a Corpse. Police say they found the remains of 30 year old Jonathan Esparza on Jordan’s property in November. Esparza had been missing since October 20th. The charges allege that Jordan mutilated, disfigured, or dismembered the corpse with intent to conceal the crime. Jordan is already accused of killing Esparza with premeditation.
Denver Man Allegedly Impersonated Officer
A Denver man has been arrested by Cedar Falls Police for allegedly impersonating a police officer. 21 year old Mitchil Thuesen called Cedar Falls Police on Tuesday to report that he had been assaulted. During the interview he mentioned that he had recently worked with the Waterloo Police Department. In checking those statements it was determined that Thuesen had not worked with the Waterloo Police Department but had told several people on several occasions that he was an undercover officer. Thuesen has been charged with Impersonating a Public Official. Cedar Falls Police say that anyone that was told by Thuesen that he was an undercover officer should contact investigators.
