2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC
T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
No. 6 Arizona gets even with Washington State
Azuolas Tubelis posted his sixth double-double in the past seven games, and No. 6 Arizona avenged a home loss to
tonyspicks.com
Arizona Wildcats vs Washington State Cougars 1/26/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The #6 Arizona Wildcats will go against the Washington State Cougars in NCAAB action in Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, WA, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11:00 PM ET. The No. 5 UCLA Bruins were defeated at home by the Arizona Wildcats (17-3; 8-11-1 ATS; 6-3 conference) on Saturday...
Two Arizona WBB signees named McDonald’s All-Americans
Putting together a great 2023 recruiting class, Arizona Women’s Basketball signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams have been named McDonald’s All-Americans. A great sign for things being on the rise for Arizona Women’s Basketball is how Adia Barnes and the Wildcats have been recruiting over the past couple of years.
Eastern Progress
Chip Hale on Arizona's season opener vs. No. 2 Tennessee: 'It is going to be fun'
After being eliminated in the Coral Gables Regional last season, Arizona will be looking to build off that run in Year 2 under Coach Chip Hale. The Wildcats lost a lot of production on the mound, at the plate and in the field from last year. But they also brought in a number of new players between the freshman class and the transfer portal — on top of a nucleus of returning veterans — that makes Hale believe this year’s team is even deeper.
KGUN 9
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
No. 6 Arizona has score to settle at Washington State
No. 6 Arizona, which was stunned at home by Washington State about three weeks ago, will be looking for payback
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Will Tucson benefit from Super Bowl LVII?
The last time the Super Bowl was played in Glendale in 2015, hotel occupancy in metro Tucson went up 11% in January and 5% in February over the previous year. The reason, according to Visit Tucson, the marketing organization for the city of Tucson: spillover impact from guests opting to stay in Tucson over Phoenix.
12news.com
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp's list of best places to eat in the U.S.
PHOENIX — Yelp recently unveiled its ranking of the 100 best places to eat in the U.S. and a few Arizona restaurants made the list. In its 10th iteration of the annual list, Yelp compiled which eateries got some of the best reviews on the company's website. A Hawaiian-Korean...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
realestatedaily-news.com
First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
Everything you need to know about the Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase 2023
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is back in town to bring the community some of the rarest gem, jewelry and mineral specimens on Earth.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
tourcounsel.com
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona
A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
