Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Bolts tie a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday. The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken
Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman all had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
ADHSHL to Host 11th Annual All-Star Games Sunday at Great Park Ice
The Anaheim Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club's Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL) will host the 11th annual ADHSHL All-Star Games hydrated by BioSteel on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena. Players representing all 55 ADHSHL schools across 29 high...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - BUF @ WPG
Winnipeg learned a valuable lesson from the last time they faced the Buffalo Sabres this season and that is, if they decide to just trade scoring chances with Buffalo, that will be a problem. The Jets played a solid 40 minutes in Buffalo earlier this month, but the Sabres took over in the third period and if not for Connor Hellebuyck, they wouldn't have escaped with two points. Winnipeg will have to be careful with their puck management and play solid team defence and the scoring chances will come from that.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes
The San Jose Sharks are in Raleigh taking on the Carolina Hurricanes for their first game of another back-to-back. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Steven Lorentz is back in Raleigh for the first time since his trade to the...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-18-3) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (23-23-3) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to get back in the win column as they take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternooon for their final game ahead of the All-Star break. The Colorado Avalanche are set to...
NHL
Lamoriello Speaks to Media
Lou Lamoriello addressed the team's consistency, coaching staff, fan sentiment and play of young players. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello spoke with the media on Wednesday morning, affirming his belief in the group, despite the team's 2-7-3 stretch. "I still believe the way I did at...
NHL
Devils Face Dallas For Final Game Before Break | PREVIEW
New Jersey is looking to split the series against the Stars after losing at home in December to Dallas. The Devils are in Dallas taking on the Stars in New Jersey's final game before the All-Star break. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Game...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: League-leading Bruins in town on Thursday
The Bolts put a 10-game home winning streak on the line Thursday against Boston. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Bruins on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Islanders in final game before All-Star break
ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final game before the 2023 NHL All-Star Break on Friday night, taking on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (21-18-8; 50 points) and Islanders (23-22-5; 51 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
Get minute-by-minute updates from the Rogers Place as the Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Edmonton Oilers look to win seven straight for the first time since 2000-01 with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
Pens to Wear Green Warmup Jerseys On Saturday to Support 'Sports Matter'
The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation developed 'Sports Matter' to support and save youth sports teams. On Saturday, January 28, the Pittsburgh Penguins will wear green warmup jerseys before their 7:00 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks in partnership with The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program. Since 2014,...
NHL
Georgiev, Avalanche defeat Capitals for 6th straight win
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to win their sixth straight game, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon got his 700th NHL point, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (26-17-3), who have outscored their opponents 25-8 during the run.
NHL
Behind the making of the South Asian Heritage Night logo
"I'm so excited. I can't express that. It really means a lot to me." Graphic designer Charmi Sheth still remembers the conversation that led to her working on the biggest project of her young career. That conversation was between her and True North Sports + Entertainment's Director of Creative, Josh...
Comments / 0