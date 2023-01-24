Read full article on original website
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Dodger News: Insider Provides Update on Will Smith Extension Talks
The Dodgers would love to lock him in for the foreseeable future.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Mondesi signing exposes flaw in Red Sox' roster strategy
Adalberto Mondesi is the perfect Red Sox player -- talented, injured, tantalizing, cheap, undervalued, flawed. For every positive attribute, there's a negative. Have you seen his wheels? He's going to need them, since he's not exactly an on-base machine. That glove is legit at short, provided he can stay on the field. His athleticism is off the charts, but he's also recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings & Advice: Catchers
J.T. Realmuto (PHI) Some fantasy managers refuse to “pay” for catchers in a similar way to how some refuse to “pay” for saves, but J.T. Realmuto is the one catcher worth the price on draft day. The 31-year-old smacked 22 home runs and stole 21 bases while slashing .276/.342/.478 for the National League Champions. His oWAR of 5.4 was eighth in the NL overall and first for catchers by a wide range, and he is in the 86th percentile in sprint speed among ALL players. The best part is that none of these numbers are outliers with expected regression. He has never played fewer than 125 games in a full season, including the six years before the arrival of the NL DH, where he got some extra at-bats on days off. He should give fantasy teams consistent production from a position where that is almost impossible to find.
Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ shortstop situation
The Braves watched Dansby Swanson depart in free agency this winter. They’ll enter the season with something of a question mark at shortstop for the first time in six years as a result. As things stand, shortstop looks like a two-man battle between young infielder Vaughn Grissom and utilityman...
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?
The MLB offseason is winding down, and while some moves are still being made, we've got our eyes on the 2023 season. Last week, we ranked the top couple dozen first basemen in the league, placing them into four separate tiers — "Elite," "Almost Elite," "Really Good" and "Pretty Solid."
fantasypros.com
NFL Championship Round Picks: Against the Spread, Over/Under & Prop Bets (2023 Playoffs)
We’re down to the final four teams for the NFL Playoffs, with the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this Sunday. We asked our experts for their most confident spread, over/under and prop bet picks.
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres crack Ben Verlander's Top 10 offseason winners | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives you his Top 10 offseason winners including the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. Ben gives his 10 through six rankings.
Royals' Nicky Lopez attracting trade interest from AL Central rival
The White Sox have expressed interest in acquiring Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There’s no indication discussions have gained traction, as Rosenthal notes that Kansas City isn’t anxious to deal the Creighton product. Lopez, 28 in March, has spent his entire career with...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Purple Row
Will these Rockies benefit from the new shift rules?
In an effort to boost offense, MLB is instituting a no-shift rule for the 2023 season. The reactions have been mixed, but the overall idea is that if teams aren’t allowed to have more than two infielders on either side of second base and have to stay on the infield dirt pre-pitch then everything is going to improve for everyone. With spring training right around the corner, let’s explore how this rule could impact the Colorado Rockies lineup.
fantasypros.com
NFL Conference Championship PrizePicks Player Prop Bet Predictions
Continuing through the NFL playoffs, I will provide my top player props from PrizePicks.com. Sign up now!. From under-or-overs to more-or-less, there’s really no better time to dive into player props with the fantasy football season concluded. Let the game sweats keep coming!. Prizepicks is also offering a freebie...
fantasypros.com
Mojo Market Advice: Buy & Sell (Conference Championships)
The Divisional Round brought more changes to the Mojo stock prices of many players, with two Buffalo Bills wide receivers among the week’s biggest movers. Stefon Diggs was noticeably upset with Josh Allen and how the game played out as a whole, and many are speculating about his future now in Buffalo, as evidenced by his -7.5% drop. However, it was not all bad for Bills players, as Khalil Shakir’s 40-yard performance and subsequent +14.1% increase have many wondering if his role in the offense will grow next year.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (1/26) PREMIUM
NYK at BOS (BOS -8) O/U: 226. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Kawhi Leonard (SF/PF – LAC): $10,000 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel. It was a really frustrating start for Kawhi this season, but this former Finals MVP has...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Scott Rolen & Todd Helton news
Scott Rolen and Todd Helton were both big-time Major League Baseball players during their 17-year careers. While Rolen was a seven-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion, Helton won a batting title, three Gold Gloves, and was named an All-Star five times. When the 2023 BBWAA Baseball...
