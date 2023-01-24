ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County Sheriff speaks on Fentanyl issues

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
 5 days ago

Fentanyl overdose deaths are on the increase across the country and the Upstate is not immune. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis was a guest on the Tara Show Tuesday and reported there were 138 Fentanyl overdoses in Greenville County last year and there have been 7 so far this year. The Sheriff cited the lack of border security as a major contributing factor to the problem. He also gave his support to efforts at the State House to increase penalties for Fentanyl trafficking which the Sheriff said will be debated in a sub-committee meeting Tuesday in Columbia. The entire interview is below.

Greenville, SC
