After a grueling 20 weeks that saw both teams battle injuries under center, the Eagles and 49ers meet on Sunday in a game that oddsmakers expect to be a dogfight. Philadelphia is getting the slight edge in the betting market, dealing as a 2.5-point home favorite with the juice in its favor (-115). Of course, San Francisco is no ordinary underdog after winning 12 consecutive games to secure the team’s third NFC Championship berth in four seasons. The winner will move on to the Super Bowl and face the AFC champion in Arizona on February 12th. Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO